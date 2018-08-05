 Decathlete ′King Arthur′ Abele earns Germany′s first gold in athletics | More sports | DW | 08.08.2018

European Championships

Decathlete 'King Arthur' Abele earns Germany's first gold in athletics

Arthur Abele has won the gold medal in the decathlon, Germany's first in athletics at the European Championships. Meanwhile, retirement-bound discus legend Robert Harting finished sixth in discus in his final event.

2018 European Championships - Berlin - Arthur Abele (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Arthur Abele became host Germany's first gold medalist in the athletics events at this year's European Championships on Wednesday, securing victory in the decathlon in front of a favorable crowd in Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Abele, 32, took full advantage of the long-jump disaster of world champion and top favorite Kevin Mayer, who faulted on all three of his attempts on Tuesday on Tuesday. The German took the two-day event with a modest score of 8,431.

"To win it here in this stadium in front of my own fans, it's unbelievable. After so many injuries and so many setbacks, I'm overjoyed," he said.

With a cardboard crown on his head and the German flag draped across his shoulders, Abele received the nickname "King Arthur," a reference to decathletes commonly being named "King of Athletes." The victory was Abele's first international win and he became the oldest decathlete champion at the European Championships.

Abele's compatriots Fabian Heinle and Christina Schwanitz also took home hardware. Heinle jumped a season-best 8.13 meters (26 feet, 8 inches) in the men's long jump, but took home the silver after being bested by Greece's Militadis Tentoglou, who jumped 8.25 meters.

Schwanitz, who gave birth to twins last year and escaped a recent car crash with minor injuries, was in front for most of the women's shot put competition after her first throw flew 19.19 meters. But Poland's Paulina Guba snatched away the gold on her final throw of 19.33 meters, forcing the German to settle for the silver.

EM 2018 Robert Harting (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

Harting's farewell

Despite missing the podium in the men's discus, former Olympic champion Robert Harting got the loudest applause of any of the discus competitors after he competed for the last time.

The 33-year-old, who was born in nearby Cottbus, received a standing ovation during a final lap of honor after finishing sixth with a throw of 64.33 meters. Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania took home the gold with a throw of 68.23 meters.

"It was a momentous evening for me because the circle closes here. It comes as a bit of a downer though," said Harting, who had been hoping to sign off with a medal. "There is a life after, and I'm looking forward to it."

Harting was a three-time world champion and the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in the discus. He is fondly remembered among German fans for ripping his uniform in two after winning his first world title in Berlin in 2009.

dv (AP, dpa)

Discus thrower Claudine Vita, Germany's hope at the Euros

