 European Athletics Championships: Germany′s Mateusz Przybylko, Malaika Mihambo win gold | Sports News - all about the world of sports | DW | 11.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports News

European Athletics Championships: Germany's Mateusz Przybylko, Malaika Mihambo win gold

Germany has taken back the European title for men's high jump and women's long jump with two home-crowd wins. For the long jump, German record holder Heike Drechsler was on hand to see her successor's win.

Malaika Mihambo waves the German flag after taking gold in Berlin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Athletes Mateusz Przybylko and Malaika Mihambo won gold medals number four and five for Germany on Saturday at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Their wins brought Germany's total medal count to 17 on the penultimate day of competition.

High jumper Przybylko from Leverkusen took Germany's first gold medal in the discipline at the biennial event since Dietmar Mögenburg's 1982 win in Athens.

"I can't find any more words, I'm just exhausted, exhausted," the 26-year-old said after his leap of 2.35 meters (7 feet 8.5 inches), a personal best. "I've given everything; I can hardly stand any more."

The competition record is 2.36 meters set by Russian Andrey Silnov at the 2006 Gothenburg games.

Read more: Berlin hosts Europe's best in 2018 Athletics Championship

Legend on hand

Long jumper Mihambo brought the European title back to Germany with a 6.75-meter leap, 20 years after legend Heike Drechsler took home the gold. The two-time Olympic champion actually witnessed her successor's victory up close in the jump pit as a referee. Drechsler's 7.30 meters for East Germany still stands as an event record.

Germany has also won gold in women's and men's javelin and the men's decathlon.

Germany has the most overall medals, but is trailing Poland by one gold.

aw/cmk (dpa, SID)

DW recommends

Berlin hosts Europe's best in 2018 Athletics Championship

Team Germany hopes to win big in shot put and javelin for the home crowd in Berlin's Olympiastadion. Russia's federation is still barred from international competition, but 29 of its athletes were cleared to participate. (07.08.2018)  

Cities and sports already vying for next European Championships, say organizers

The inaugural event isn't even over but organizers of the European Championships say interest in the next one is sky high. Hamburg is reportedly among the cities interested in 2022, while several sports wish to sign up. (09.08.2018)  

Germany's Christin Hussong sets javelin record at European Championships

Christin Hussong set a new competition record at the European Championships to win the javelin competition. Kristin Gierisch also collected a medal after jumping a personal best in triple jump. (10.08.2018)  

Germans finish one-two in javelin, pick up two medals in hurdles

Thomas Röhler and Andreas Hofmann earned the top two podium spots in men's javelin. Johannes Vetter, who holds the German record in javelin, finished in a disappointing fifth. (09.08.2018)  

Related content

European Championships 2018 | Berlin | Breitscheidplatz, 50 km Gehen

Cities and sports already vying for next European Championships, say organizers 09.08.2018

The inaugural event isn't even over but organizers of the European Championships say interest in the next one is sky high. Hamburg is reportedly among the cities interested in 2022, while several sports wish to sign up.

Berlin-Glasgow 2018 European Championships Media Event

Berlin, Glasgow host first European Championships 01.08.2018

The first edition of the new multi-sport event is to be split between Glasgow and the German capital, with Berlin to host the athletics. The event brings together a combination of various continental sports competitions.

Deutschland Berlin Olympia-Stadion Blaue Tartanbahn

Berlin hosts Europe's best in 2018 Athletics Championship 07.08.2018

Team Germany hopes to win big in shot put and javelin for the home crowd in Berlin's Olympiastadion. Russia's federation is still barred from international competition, but 29 of its athletes were cleared to participate.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 