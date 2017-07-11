Europe records hottest summer ever in 2022, says climate monitor

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's recorded history, the European Commission's climate monitor said on Thursday. It is the second summer in a row of record-breaking temperatures in Europe.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said temperatures in Europe had been the "highest on record for both the month of August and the summer [June-August] as a whole."

August 2022 hottest month recorded

Data showed August was the hottest month yet recorded by a "substantial margin" of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

"An intense series of heatwaves across Europe, paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways," senior C3S scientist Freja Vamborg said.

"Data shows that we've not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old," she added.

In addition, August 2022 was generally much drier on average in Western Europe and parts of the East. In Southeastern Europe and parts of Scandinavia, there was more rain than usual.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Famine risk on the Horn of Africa Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently experiencing their worst drought in over 40 years after successive failed rainy seasons. The dry conditions have led to a severe food security issue in the region, with 22 million people at risk of starvation. More than 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes during the drought, which is expected to continue for months.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Yangtze River dries up The riverbeds of the world's third-longest river are now exposed during China's record-breaking drought. Low water levels are having an impact on shipping and hydropower, with electricity from the Three Gorges Dam down 40% from last year. In an effort to limit electricity use, some shopping malls are reducing opening hours and factories are rationing power.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Rainfall a rarity in Iraq Iraq, classified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and desertification, is battling its third successive year of drought. Vast areas of the country's southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site because of their biodiversity and ancient history, have now dried up. The ongoing drought has contributed to a 17% contraction of its agricultural sector over the past year.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Water restrictions in the United States The Colorado River and its reservoirs run low after over two decades of drought — believed to be the worst in more than 1,000 years. The iconic river flows through the southwest of the United States and into Mexico, supplying millions of people and vast areas of farmland. Below-average rainfall has led to increasing restrictions on water use, including limiting outdoor watering in Los Angeles.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water 47% of Europe under threat of drought Europe has seen intense heat waves, little rain and wildfires. Almost half of the continent is now threatened by drought — which experts believe could be the worst in 500 years. Major rivers including the Rhine, Po and Loire have dwindled, and low water levels have had an impact on the transport of goods and energy production. Dry, hot conditions have baked European farmland and wilted crops.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Hosepipe bans in UK Several parts of England were officially moved into drought status in August after the country experienced its driest July since 1935. Authorities also registered Britain's hottest temperature ever on July 19, at 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.3 F) — and over a quarter of river flows were classified as exceptionally low. A number of hosepipe bans are being rolled out during August across the country.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Spain's prehistoric past uncovered During Europe's summer of extreme weather, Spain has been particularly hard-hit by drought and heatwaves. The conditions have helped fuel the intense wildfires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate across the country and burned over 280,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land. Receding water levels at one dam revealed a prehistoric stone circle — dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge."

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Adapting to a drier world From Tokyo to Cape Town, many countries and cities are adapting to cope with increasingly dry and hot conditions. And the solutions don't necessarily need to be high-tech. In Senegal, farmers are planting circular gardens that allow roots to grow inward, trapping precious water in the region's rare downpours. In Chile and Morocco, people use nets to capture water from fog.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Cities fight to stay hydrated After Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided running out of water in 2018, the city introduced measures to combat drought. One solution has been to remove invasive species such as pine and eucalyptus, which soak up much more water than native plants like the fynbos shrub. The nature-based approach has helped save billions of liters of water. Author: Holly Young



Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires in Europe and elsewhere

Much of the northern hemisphere has been battling droughts and wildfires as a result of rising temperatures.

In late August, the European Commission said that around two thirds of the continent was experiencing drought.

Low water levels on the Rhine Riverin Germany have disrupted supply chains, as some ships were unable to traverse the waterway fully loaded.

On Wednesday, a World Meteorological Organization report said that longer droughts and more frequent heatwaves are fueling wildfires that worsen air quality. The report called the consequences for human health and ecosystems a "climate penalty."

sdi/wmr (AFP, dpa)