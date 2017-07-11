Europe kicks off COVID vaccination drive to end pandemic

European Union member states, including France, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain have launched mass inoculation programs, with many countries starting with health care workers.

Vaccinations in the bloc began on Sunday following approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine by the European Medicines Agency shortly before Christmas. The first shipments of the two-dose vaccine arrived across the EU late Friday and early Saturday. Each member nation has been tasked with taking the lead on how to implement the rollout, with three member states — Germany, Hungary and Slovakia — starting vaccinations a day early on Saturday.

Just hours after the vaccines arrived in Slovakia, authorities began administering their first doses on Saturday evening. Front-line medical staff in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were among the first to get the vaccine. President Zuzana Caputova was scheduled to get vaccinated on Sunday.

Slovakia was the second EU country after Hungary to start the vaccination campaign immediately after the arrival of the first doses, upsetting plans for a coordinated rollout on Sunday of the first COVID shots across the 27-nation European Union.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Poland kicks off vaccination program A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Germany targets elderly first Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the dose at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Mobile teams deployed A delivery of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine arrives at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. The country is largely relying on mobile teams to begin the vaccination program. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Czech prime minister goes first EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was at the head of the queue for the jab. In Vienna, three women and two men over 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe German-backed vaccine hits headlines The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe 'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots initially to vaccinate the 40,000 people in nursing homes, followed by those with a high risk of illness or healthcare staff. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses around New Year.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Millions of doses produced initially From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people globally.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First doses arrive in Cyprus An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced healthcare systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help while others have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Vaccinations begin in Austria A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and over 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First French citizen receives jab A 78-year-old French woman, known as Mauricette, receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest-hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Italy begins vaccine distribution Senior citizens receive the vaccine at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, as Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots. A 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab, at Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Portuguese to be inocculated A medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The first phase of the country's vaccine roll-out, aims to inocculate 10% of the population, with frontline workers and those over 50, with pre-existing conditions, taking priority.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Spain begins vaccine roll-out A 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid. Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next 12 weeks. The government said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Hungary starts a day early Hungarian soldiers carry the first vaccine shipment at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest on Saturday. The country began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.



Projecting a sense of unity

In Germany, mobile teams delivered the vaccine to care homes for the elderly, who were first in line to receive the vaccine on Sunday. Beyond hospitals and care homes, sports halls and convention centers emptied by lockdown measures will become venues for mass inoculations.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, has built up more than 400 vaccination centers to carry out the inoculations, including in venues like Berlin's former Tegel and Tempelhof airports and Hamburg's trade fair hall.

DW corespondent Nina Haase said German health authorities received their first doses on Saturday, with each of the country's 16 states receiving some 10,000 initial doses.

"That is not nearly enough to cover even the elderly. There is a big sense of urgency," she said.

Vaccinations will be free and available to everyone from mid-2021, when the jabs for the priority groups are expected to have finished. There is no obligation to be inoculated.

Andrew Ullmann, a lawmaker with Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party, said the vaccine rollout is "a major step in humankind."

"I think it's a very touching moment since for the first time in human history, we are combating a pandemic, an acute pandemic, with a newly evaluated and approved vaccine," he told DW.

DW's Kate Martyr visited a care home with some 1,100 elderly residents in the western city of Cologne to see the first patients receive their vaccine.

Kickoff in France, Spain and Italy

France, which has been registering around 15,000 new infections per day in its second wave of the pandemic, received its first shipment of the vaccine on Saturday. French authorities said they would first start administering the vaccine in the greater Paris area and in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region.

In Italy, meanwhile, temporary solar-powered health care pavilions are set to spring up in town squares around the country, designed to look like five-petal primrose flowers, a symbol of spring.

DW Rome correspondent Seema Gupta said the Italian government has ordered 200 million doses that will be administered initially at 21 centers across the country.

"Eventually you are going to see a campaign about why it's important to do this vaccine, which is free and non-mandatory, but very much encouraged," she said.

In Spain, doses are being delivered by air to island territories and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Portugal is establishing separate cold storage units for its Atlantic archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.

The distribution of the BioNTech-Pfizer shot presents a challenge for member states, as the vaccine uses new mRNA technology and must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius (-112°F). EU nations have recorded at least 16 million coronavirus infections so far and more than 336,000 deaths — huge numbers that experts agree still understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing.

Approval for Oxford jab soon?

The United Kingdom, the first country worldwide to approve the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, is also expected to roll out a vaccine developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca from January 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine or the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks.

While the Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators within days, Britain's Department of Health said Sunday that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice," said a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on the Telegraph report.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Mexico Mexico's military is in charge of running the vaccination program, which began on Tuesday. The country will be administering 125,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For now, only medical staff in two out of Mexico's 32 states — Mexico city and the northern state of Coahuila — will be vaccinated.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Israel Israel kicked off its vaccination drive on Sunday. On day 1, health workers, the PM and the defense forces received the vaccine, while those above 60 started receiving the vaccine from Monday. Israel aims to vaccinate at least 2 million people by January.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United States The US has approved two vaccines in order to speed up the roll out of the vaccine to its population. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday. The politician emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and even praised President Donald Trump, saying the current administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution "off the ground."

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine United Kingdom The UK started its vaccination program earlier this month. The first 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to people over 80 who are hospitalized, along with healthcare workers. There is speculation on whether the vaccine will be effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, but BioNTech, the German partner of Pfizer in the coronavirus vaccine, has said that its vaccine could work.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Canada Canada's health regulator gave an emergency approval to Pfizer's vaccine earlier this month. The country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The country has started rolling out the vaccine to its healthcare workers.

Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mass inoculation campaign this month. Doctors, teachers and social workers are first in line to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Meanwhile, clinics in Moscow have also begun to offer the vaccine.



Argentina bets on Sputnik

Outside Europe, Argentina said it will begin vaccinating its citizens against coronavirus on Tuesday using the recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccine, following its approval by health authorities for emergency use.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and provincial governors said health personnel would receive their vaccines in less than 72 hours. Around 300,000 doses arrived in Argentina on Thursday, and subsequent shipments are expected early in 2021.

Some Western scientists have raised concerns about Russia giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching large-scale vaccinations before completing full trials to test Sputnik V's safety and efficacy. Russian authorities have said the criticism is unfounded.

jf, sri/mm (Reuters, AP, AFP)