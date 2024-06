Germany clinched a dramatic injury-time draw against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 group game in Frankfurt, ensuring the hosts finishing top of Group A.

Despite a glut of chances, Julian Nagelsmann's struggled to respond to Dan Ndoye's first-half goal before substitute Niclas Füllkrug struck in the 92nd minute to draw the home side level.

As winners of Group A, Germany will now face the second-placed team from Group C, which includes England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, in their Round of 16 clash on Saturday in Dortmund.

