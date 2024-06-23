Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

Germany's national rail operator says 3 million people used its trains in the first few days of the soccer tournament. A boom in sales of onboard beer and snacks is also boosting the troubled firm's coffers.

Deutsche Bahn doubled its beer sales in the first six days of Euro 2024, the country's national rail operator said on Sunday.

The European soccer championships are being held at stadiums in 10 cities across Germany, until July 14.

Bahn said in a statement that fans had necked 44,588 liters of beer — twice the usual volume — that were bought on board between June 14 and 19. That's in addition to alcohol carried on board from outside vendors.

Snack and beverage sales have also been boosted by the tournament, with a 63% increase in demand for Bratwurst sausage in rolls.

Deutsche Bahn is the official mobility partner of Euro 2024 Image: ActionPictures/IMAGO

Creeking rail network copes with fan influx

One of the sponsors of Euro 2024, Deutsche Bahn said more than 3 million people used its high-speed ICE and intercity trains during the first six days of the tournament, including thousands of football fans.

The company said it had so far sold 182,000 fan tickets, around 60,000 Fan BahnCards (railcards) and around 7,000 Interrail passes, which include travel to and from other European countries.

Bahn has laid on an additional 10,000 seats per day around match days and is offering discounted fares for match ticket holders.

The cities that saw the most fans arriving were Germany's capital, Berlin, in 1st place, followed by Frankfurt and Munich.

Dozens of cities have also set up 'fan zone' viewing areas with giant TV screens, which have seen large crowds, many of whom traveled by train.

German rail network still beset by delays

Bahn admitted that despite running more and longer-length trains, the rail network continued to see disruptions on key routes during the first few days of the tournament.

Delayed train journeys have become a major bugbear for German commuters in recent years.

Once seen as a symbol of German efficiency and punctuality, the country's rail network has been increasingly beset by what observers say is chronic underinvestment and strikes by workers.

The operator plans an extensive overhaul of the railways by 2030, although major work will only commence once the Euros wrap up.

Security has been stepped up at venues, fan zones and on board trains for Euro 2024 Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

Swiss, Romanian teams pick train over plane

Several national teams are traveling to their group-phase matches by rail, Deutsche Bahn said, including Switzerland and Romania.

Germany's national team is traveling by bus to and from their games.

Germany beat off competition from Turkey to host the Euro 2024 tournament, which began on June 14.

The tournament is in the last few days of the group stage, with 24 teams currently vying for a place in the last 16.

The first Round of 16 match takes place next Saturday (June 29), with the final played in Berlin on July 14.

With material from DPA news agency

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar