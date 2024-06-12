Euro sponsorships prize profit over patriotism

Though most fans are focused on the football at the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany, it is also a huge commercial event. Most of the tournament's sponsors come from overseas, especially China. Why is that?

A development in the world of football ruffled a few feathers here in Germany recently. For more than 70 years, the national football team had played in Adidas jerseys.

But, on March 22, the German Football Association (DFB) announced that the US sports manufacturer Nike is to equip all German national teams for at least seven years as of 2027.

According to some reports, the DFB will earn at least twice as much money as the partnership with Adidas which was reportedly worth €50 million ($54 million) a year.

Adidas played a significant role in the German team's triumph at the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland with the introduction of football boots with cleats.

The new type of boot gave the Germans a huge advantage over the favored Hungarians on the rain-soaked pitch in the Bern stadium. In the decades that followed, the DFB-Adidas partnership became almost symbiotic.

Around 56% of Germans know that sporting goods manufacturer Adidas is supporting the tournament Image: Daniel Karmann/dpa/picture alliance

The deal with Nike left many football fans speechless, and the business community aghast. German politicians weighed in, criticizing the DFB.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democrats voiced his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter). "I think it's a bad decision, where commerce destroys a tradition and a piece of home."

And Economics Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens said "Adidas and black, red and gold have always belonged together for me. A piece of German identity. I would have liked a bit more local patriotism."

Unwilling market participants

For those steeped in tradition, the next shock followed just a few weeks later with the announcement that the Chinese EV manufacturer BYD would be one of the main sponsors of the Euro 2024— not Mercedes or VW.

While that may have come as a surprise to many, the development has precedent. South Korea's Hyundai had been chosen as one of the main sponsors ahead of the German car manufacturers for the "home World Cup" in 2006.

However, attempts to find out what prompted the decision proved difficult. The DFB refused to answer DW's questions and referred us to the organizer, the European Football Association UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland. They too refused to answer any questions.

Instead, DW received a short list of five business partners involved in the Euro 2024 championship.

According to that list, Adidas is providing the "match balls and equipment for volunteers and staff," Atos (a global digital services provider) is responsible for IT during the tournament and BYD is providing "a fleet of electric cars." The other sponsors are Coca Cola and Germany's national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn is one of the sponsors of the Euro 2024 Image: Deutsche Bahn AG

A study on the European Championship published in June by the University of Hohenheim led by Professor Markus Voeth confirms that Adidas is the best-known sponsor: Around 56% of Germans know that the sporting goods manufacturer is supporting the tournament.

The study goes on to say that "far behind are companies such as [digital betting operator] Betano and Atos with around 3% each, which are official sponsors of the Euro 2024, but are only known to few Germans."

China secures an advantage

To find out more about the selection process of sponsors, DW turned to Professor Henning Vöpel, director of the Center for European Politics.

He considers the call for German companies to sponsor an event taking place in Germany such as the Euro 2024 to be "unrealistic."

"Consumer goods markets are largely global markets and football has a global reach, especially for an event as important as the European Championship. The globalization of the economy and the commercialization of football go hand in hand," he says.

But not all UEFA partners come from overseas, says Vöpel. "There are national sponsors as well as global ones. This differentiation allows UEFA to maximize its sponsorship income while maintaining the 'feeling' of a national focus."

And how does the organizer decide for or against a sponsor? "Basically, UEFA decides according to two criteria," says Vöpel. "Who offers the most? And who is strategically interesting?"

It is no surprise, he says, that five global sponsors of the tournament come from China. "They have the greatest interest and therefore the highest willingness to pay for such sponsorship."

Movement in the market

Sports sponsorship is not a day-to-day business, but a strategic investment.

"Sponsorship does not mean that it pays off immediately in terms of cash flow. It's about strategic positioning, brand awareness and media attention," says Vöpel.

And beverage companies or sports equipment suppliers "often come from oligopoly markets. There is a particularly strong incentive not to lag behind the few global competitors. The aim is to outdo the competition," says Vöpel.

Regarding Adidas, he says a certain strategic bond could make sense, "because this is the best way to develop trust and brand value. At some point, however, these effects will diminish. And then there will be movement in the market again."

Euro 2024 is being played across 10 stadiums in Germany Image: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography/picture alliance

Don‘t talk about money

One question, however, remains: Why are those involved reluctant to speak out?

One explanation is that too much talk about money could erode the business foundation that football officials rely on.

For one thing, sports associations are often organized as non-profit organizations and therefore only have to pay a small amount of tax. At major tournaments, they negotiate terms whereby they don‘t have to pay tax on their income at the tournament in the organizer's country.

On the other hand, many fans may feel repelled by the sums of money that flow into the associations' accounts. If they realize how much money they actually spend on a match and on the surrounding events, they might think they are being exploited. Neither would be conducive to customer loyalty.

Is sponsorship even worthwhile?

US industrialist Henry Ford is said to have remarked that 50% of the money he spent on advertising went down the drain. He just didn't know which half that was.

The University of Hohenheim study offers a similar take. "Whether sponsorship is really worthwhile for companies, however, is more questionable than ever," the authors stated.

According to Hohenheim University‘s Voeth, who analyzed the data collected in an online survey of 1,000 respondents, "This hardly triggers any direct purchasing effects. Only around 12% of respondents primarily look for brands that sponsor the European Championships when purchasing products or services."

This piece was translated from the original German.