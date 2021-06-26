Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg at the double as feel-good Danes march on

Wales 0-4 Denmark, Amsterdam

(Dolberg 27', 48', Maehle 89', Braithwaite 90+4')

Denmark remain the feel-good story of this European Championship. The team that suffered the collective trauma of seeing their captain and star player Christian Eriksen collapse with a cardiac arrest two weeks ago, become the first team to reach the last eight. There's little knowing where this adventure could end for the Danes.

Their previous victory was a pinch of quality mixed with a whole lot of heart. A raw refusal to be beaten by Russia in front of a full Parken stadium in Copenhagen resulted in a rousing 4-1 win and Denmark's progress. This victory over a Wales team captained by Gareth Bale and not without their own quality was even more impressive.

Putting aside, for a moment, the emotional effects of losing Eriksen from the tournament, he is simply a colossal loss on the field. His vision to find angles and execute key passes that others don't even see would make him a loss to any team. Denmark have now scored eight goals in their last two games without him — this team are inspired.

To beat Russia so emphatically without Eriksen was something special, but to outfox a more accomplished Wales team on neutral soil and control the game as they did for long periods touched a new level. Denmark can flourish without their No.10.

Delirium in Copenhagen as fans celebrate the team's latest victory

No place like home for Dolberg

Denmark managed four goals but the game was effectively settled by Kasper Dolberg, who scored a double in a stadium that has witnessed his talents before.

Dolberg, whose on parents have compared him to Dutch legend Marco van Basten, burst onto the scene in the 2016-17 season. He scored 23 goals for Ajax under Peter Bosz in a breakthrough season that made many sit up and take notice of this sharp shooter from Silkeborg.

His two finishes here were of exceptional quality, particularly his first, a sumptuous drive finish that bent inside the post and beyond the reach of Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. The goals also came at the perfect time, puncturing Welsh hope after a good start, and then again shortly after the restart.

Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the gloss on a handsome win against Wales, who ended the game with ten men.

Dolberg, who has played his club football in France for Nice since 2019, was the cutting edge in attack but this was another story of collective spirit and quality from the Danes, a team whom no-one wants to face.

Denmark's players celebrate another emphatic win, in front of their traveling fans in Amsterdam

They won this tournament in exceptional circumstances in 1992, only granted a place at late notice after the breakup of Yugoslavia, who were not permitted to compete. Greater challenges than this await Denmark this year, but no one should rule out Denmark pulling off the impossible again.