EU unveils 'Global Gateway ' €300 billion global infrastructure plan

The European Commission on Wednesday announced an international infrastructure plan called "Global Gateway," which aims to mobilize €300 billion ($340 billion) in public and private infrastructure investment.

The plan has been seen as a European effort to challenge China's Belt and Road Initiative, which was launched in 2013 and funds infrastructure projects in the developing world. Critics say China's plan traps recipients in debt.

"We want to make Global Gateway a trusted brand that stands out because of high quality, reliable standards and high level of transparency and good governance," said EU Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen.

A document outlining the plan said it aims to mobilize the fund between 2021 and 2027 by joining the "resources of the EU, member states, European financial institutions and national development finance institutions."

