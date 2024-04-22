EU sets TikTok ultimatum over 'addictive' new app feature

The European Commission is threatening to suspend the TikTok Lite rewards programme, unless the Chinese-owned app provides answers within 24 hours.

The European Commission on Monday gave TikTok a 24-hour deadline to submit an assessment of potential health risks related to its new app TikTok Lite or face daily fines.

It comes after TikTok "failed to provide" information earlier this month.

TikTok Lite, a slimmed down version of TikTok, launched in France and Spain in March. It is optimized for slower internet connections and uses less memory.

It enables users over the age of 18 to earn points that can be redeemed for vouchers or gift cards.

The Commission says it wants the Chinese-owned company to show how it assessed the addictiveness and mental health risks of the scheme"

If TikTok fails to reply within the 24-hour deadline the company faces fines amounting to one percent of its annual revenue.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.