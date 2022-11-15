  1. Skip to content
The audience at COP27
The EU has increased its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissionsImage: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS
ClimateEurope

EU ramps up climate target at COP27

40 minutes ago

The 27-member bloc will increase its 2030 emissions reduction target by at least two percentage points despite the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JX61

The European Union has announced a more ambitious target to reduce emissions at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.

The EU's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the bloc's target will be increased from a 55% reduction against 1990 levels by 2030, to at least a 57% reduction in the same timeframe.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the 27 EU member states share a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) that represents a joint commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"I'm happy to announce here today that the EU stands ready to update our NDC reflecting this higher ambition," Timmermans said at the conference. "Don't let anybody tell you, here or outside, that the EU is backtracking," he added.

Climate campaigners unconvinced

Timmermans denied the EU was in a "dash for gas" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused an energy crisis that threatens to drag on into winter. 

But climate activists said the announcement — which could represent a two percentage point improvement over the previous target — does not go far enough.

"This small increase announced today at COP27 doesn't do justice to the calls from the most vulnerable countries at the front lines," said Chiara Martinelli, the director of Climate Action Network Europe.

"If the EU, with a heavy history of emitting greenhouse gases, doesn't lead on mitigating climate change, who will?"  

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Afrika Gas LNG-Tanker im Senegal

Europe scrambles for African gas despite climate promises

Europe scrambles for African gas despite climate promises

The African Union is pushing for more investment in fossil gas projects at the COP27 climate conference as European leaders seek alternatives to Russian gas imports.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 11, 2022
Egyptian police secure the area of Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city

UN investigates allegations of Egypt surveillance at COP27

UN investigates allegations of Egypt surveillance at COP27

The UN climate summit host has described accusations that it was spying on delegates as "ludicrous." Germany's Foreign Ministry, as well as activists and rights groups, had complained.
Human Rights16 hours ago
Flags at the G20 media center

G20 Bali summit opens amid Russia's war on Ukraine — LIVE

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

US Permanent Resident Card

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Cameroonians enter US visa lottery to escape hardships

Migration22 hours ago
Asia

Construction work at the Fukushima nuclear plant

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Fukushima fears aside, Japan still depends on nuclear power

Business21 minutes ago
Germany

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Politics18 hours ago
Europe

Protesters take part in the "Crisis Strike", a demonstration against the passivity of the Polish government in the face of the challenges related to the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the energy crisis and the climate crisis in Warsaw, Poland on October 28, 2022

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Dominika Lasota: the face of Poland's climate movement

Climate1 hour ago
Middle East

Hansi Flick watches on at a Germany training session

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Soccer18 hours ago
North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

PoliticsNovember 12, 2022
Latin America

Congresswoman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza during a ceremony at the Brazilian Deputies Chamber in Brasilia

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

Brazil: Ex-lawmaker jailed for 50 years for husband's murder

CrimeNovember 14, 2022
