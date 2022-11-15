EU ramps up climate target at COP27

The 27-member bloc will increase its 2030 emissions reduction target by at least two percentage points despite the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union has announced a more ambitious target to reduce emissions at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.

The EU's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said the bloc's target will be increased from a 55% reduction against 1990 levels by 2030, to at least a 57% reduction in the same timeframe.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the 27 EU member states share a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) that represents a joint commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"I'm happy to announce here today that the EU stands ready to update our NDC reflecting this higher ambition," Timmermans said at the conference. "Don't let anybody tell you, here or outside, that the EU is backtracking," he added.

Climate campaigners unconvinced

Timmermans denied the EU was in a "dash for gas" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused an energy crisis that threatens to drag on into winter.

But climate activists said the announcement — which could represent a two percentage point improvement over the previous target — does not go far enough.

"This small increase announced today at COP27 doesn't do justice to the calls from the most vulnerable countries at the front lines," said Chiara Martinelli, the director of Climate Action Network Europe.

"If the EU, with a heavy history of emitting greenhouse gases, doesn't lead on mitigating climate change, who will?"

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP)