EU Parliament votes to end daylight saving from 2021

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted with a large majority to end daylight savings time in the EU from 2021.

Under the proposals, member states would scrap the practice of adjusting clocks twice a year. Each nation would decide whether it wants to convert to daylight savings time or standard time year-round.

All 28 member states will need to rubberstamp the ruling and inform the European Commission of their choice ahead of the proposed switch, by April 2020. They would then coordinate with the bloc's executive so that their decisions do not disrupt the functioning of the single market.

Last year, the European Commission proposed abolishing the seasonal clock change after an EU-wide online poll showed overwhelming support.

Read more: European Parliament set to end EU-wide daylight saving

More to come...