  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
PoliticsEurope

EU ministers back sanctions against Niger coup leaders

Published August 31, 2023last updated August 31, 2023

While EU foreign ministers agreed to draw up sanctions, the bloc is staying quiet for now on whether it would back a potential move by ECOWAS to use military action to restore Niger's ousted government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VoLo
Josep Borrell, High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission speaks in Toledo, Spain
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the bloc is drawing up sanctions that mirror those implemented by ECOWASImage: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The European Union's foreign ministers agreed on Thursday to take steps against military leaders who seized power in Niger in late July.

The decision came during talks in the Spanish city of Toledo, which were also attended by the foreign minister of the ousted Niger civilian government. The talks also included Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission.

Foreign ministers from the EU's 27 member states expressed deep concern and alarm over the mounting number of military coups on the African continent — with military leaders most recently seizing power in Gabon this week.

What did the EU ministers agree on Niger?

The EU's foreign ministers agreed to start drafting sanctions against coup leaders in Niger — saying they would mirror measures levied by the West African regional body ECOWAS.

Food gets scarce in Niger as ECOWAS sanctions kick in

The bloc's sanctions, however, would contain certain exemptions for humanitarian reasons.

"We don't want sanctions to become an additional punishment for the world's second-poorest country," the EU's foreign policy head Josep Borrell said following the meeting.

In the aftermath of the July 26 coup in Niger, ECOWAS moved to enforce asset freezes, travel bans and other sanctions against those who are hampering the return of Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

What was said about possible military action?

While the EU gave its backing to ECOWAS sanctions, the bloc was more reserved when it came to supporting potential future military intervention.

Borrell said the EU would carefully study proposals submitted by ECOWAS, but other ministers indicated they remain focused on a diplomatic solution.

Diplomats privy to the talks in Toledo told Reuters news agency that ECOWAS representatives sought to probe EU support for military intervention.

Niger deadline passes for French envoy's exit: DW reports

Niger strips French ambassador of immunity

Thursday's meeting coincided with Niger's military rulers announcing the withdrawal of the French ambassador's diplomatic immunity in the country, ordering the police to expel him.

Last Friday, Niger's military rulers ordered the French ambassador to leave the country in the next 48 hours, saying he had refused an invitation to meet with Niger's junta-appointed foreign minister on the same day.

On Thursday, the French AFP news agency cited a letter to the foreign ministry in Paris as saying the envoy "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as member of the diplomatic personnel in the French embassy."

A document circulated on social media, believed to be the letter in question, was dated August 29. It said the French ambassador had lost such privileges since the expiry of the 48 hours on August 28.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the West African country.

Niger gained independence from France in 1960 and had been a key ally in Western campaigns against insurgents linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel.

rs, rmt/jcg (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

This video grab taken from Gabon 24 on August 30, 2023 shows Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Oligui Nguema, head of the presdential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon coup: EU chief says evacuations not planned yet

Gabon coup: EU chief says evacuations not planned yet

EU foreign policy chief Borrell said the coup followed "elections full of irregularities." He addressed reporters ahead of an EU meeting with African stakeholders to also discuss Niger's coup.
PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
external

After decades of one-family rule, what's happening in Gabon?

After decades of one-family rule, what's happening in Gabon?

Political economist and risk analyst Leonard Mbulle-Nziege Leonard speaks to DW from Cape Town.
PoliticsAugust 30, 202306:01 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In Niger, protesters demanding the departure of the French ambassador

EU reckons with Africa policy after wave of coups

PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People gather to watch rescue efforts at a multi-story building

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

CatastropheAugust 31, 202301:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Sahra Wagenknecht, her dark hair up and wearing pendant earrings, against a red background

Is Germany's Left Party on the brink of collapse?

Is Germany's Left Party on the brink of collapse?

PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:41 min
More from Germany

Europe

Burnt trees and ash-covered earth in the Evros region, northeastern Greece, August 27, 2023

Greece battles largest wildfire ever recorded in EU

Greece battles largest wildfire ever recorded in EU

CatastropheAugust 31, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage