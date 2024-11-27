EU lawmakers greenlight von der Leyen's top team

The European Parliament has approved the new European Commission team led by Ursula von der Leyen. The vote comes as Brussels faces mounting international challenges.

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday backed the composition of the next European Commission, with 370 voting in favor of the nominations and 282 against.

Ahead of the vote, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Europe has "no time to waste" to boost its defenses and competitiveness.

What happened in the session?

Lawmakers in Strasbourg confirmed the new commission with 370 votes in favor, 282 votes against, and 36 abstentions.

While conservative and centrist parliamentarians largely supported von der Leyen's team, far-right and leftist groups mainly voted against.

The team of 26 commissioners is due to begin work on December 1, led by the already re-elected von der Leyen.

Addressing parliamentarians, von der Leyen said the team was ready to immediately address mounting challenges for the bloc — most urgently the Ukraine war "raging at Europe's borders."

She appealed for a massive boost in spending on defense. "We have no time to waste. And we must be as ambitious as the threats are serious."

Among the EU's other concerns are war in the Middle East, an increasing economic threat from China, and the imminent return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

"Our freedom and sovereignty depend more than ever on our economic strength," von der Leyen told lawmakers. "Our security depends on our ability to compete, innovate and produce."

Although the member states must still approve the new commission, the step is considered a formality.

As the EU's executive body, the Commission is the only EU institution that can propose new laws. These are subsequently debated by the European Parliament and the EU's member states.

rc/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)