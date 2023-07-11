EU increases emergency aid to Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesEU increases emergency aid to GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesRosie Birchard11/07/2023November 7, 2023The EU is boosting deliveries of emergency aid to the Palestinian territory, as supplies of food, fuel and medicine run dangerously low there. DW visited a Belgian airport and met aid workers preparing to send supplies to Gaza via Egypt.https://p.dw.com/p/4YX31Advertisement