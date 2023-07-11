  1. Skip to content
EU increases emergency aid to Gaza

Rosie Birchard
November 7, 2023

The EU is boosting deliveries of emergency aid to the Palestinian territory, as supplies of food, fuel and medicine run dangerously low there. DW visited a Belgian airport and met aid workers preparing to send supplies to Gaza via Egypt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YX31