EU election aftermath — live updates

Across Europe, voters cast aside the old guard in favor of populists and Green parties. Keep up with the latest reactions here as Europe grapples with a heavily fractured parliament.
Key information:
Read more: EU election: Surge for Greens and euroskeptics, losses for centrist blocs
All updates in Central European Summer Time (CEST, GMT +2)
11:40 John McDonnell, the UK's Labour Party second most senior politician, wrote on Twitter that the party "can't hide from hit we took last night" after it fell to 14.1% support from 24.4% in 2014. In a depature from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has refused to take a stance on a second referendum, said that it might be time to take the Brexit issue "back to the people in a public vote."
McDonnell also departed from Corbyn's declaration that there should be a general election in the UK when Prime Minister Theresa May steps down on June 7.
11:30 Manfred Weber, the German politician who the center-right European People's Party (EEP) candidate for European Commission President, has spoken about the battering centrist parties took in the polls.
"We are facing a shrinking center," he said. "So what I would ask us to do to is to join our forces to work together from now."
Weber added that the EPP, smaller now than in 2014 but still the largest bloc, was ready to begin coalition talks with other groups.
es/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)
In Germany, at least, Europe-friendly parties are the winners of the EU vote. However, the SPD's defeat is so devastating that it puts Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition in danger, writes DW’s Editor-in-Chief, Ines Pohl. (26.05.2019)
Voter turnout is on track to rise for the first time since European Parliament elections began in 1979. Stakes are high as far-right groups and euroskeptic populist parties aim to gain ground. (26.05.2019)
Partial results show significant losses for the dominant conservative and center-left blocs, while the Greens, Liberals and euroskeptic parties made gains. The European Parliament is set for a new balance of power. (26.05.2019)