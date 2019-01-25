 EU ′concerned′ after Nigeria′s president suspends top judge | News | DW | 26.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU 'concerned' after Nigeria's president suspends top judge

The European Union says the president's decision "raises concerns about opportunity for electoral justice." The suspended chief justice would play a role in any dispute following the upcoming presidential vote.

Muhammadu Buhari (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) said it was "very concerned" about Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to suspend the country's chief justice just weeks before a presidential election.
 

The mission, which is set to observe the presidential vote, said the timing of the suspension "raises concerns about opportunity for electoral justice."

Read more: 2019 Nigeria election: What you need to know 

Buhari, who was a military ruler in the 1980s and elected to office in 2015, is seeking a second term in the February 16 election.

The judiciary and chief justice would play a major role in the event of a disputed election. Past elections in the oil-rich and notoriously corrupt country have been marred by irregularities and violence.

Financial misconduct charges

The suspension of Chief Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen on Friday came as he was preparing to swear in members for election petition tribunals.

Onnoghen faces trial for allegedly failing to declare foreign currency assets as required of officials under Nigerian law. The allegations surfaced two weeks ago.

In addition, "the security agencies have since then traced other suspicious transactions running into millions of dollars to the CJN's personal accounts, all undeclared or improperly declared as required by law," Buhari said in a statement on Friday. CJN refers to the chief justice of Nigeria.

On Thursday, an appeals court had issued an interim order to stop charges being brought against the chief justice.

However, Buhari accused the courts of "stalling of the trial" under the influence of Onnoghen and his lawyers' tactical moves.

He was therefore forced to suspend Onnoghen because the judge didn't voluntarily step down and swear in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as Nigeria's most senior judge, Buhari said. He said he was acting on the directive of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Under Nigerian law, the chief justice would only have to step down if convicted or if the Senate upholds a presidential request to do so by a two-thirds majority.

Muhammed, like the president, is from Nigeria's largely Muslim north while Onnoghen is from the predominately Christian south. Buhari has been accused of stacking his government with people from the north.

'Brazen dictatorial act'

Buhari's top election challenger, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, accused Buhari of attempting to affect the outcome of the presidential election.

"This brazen dictatorial act is the latest action in the ongoing rape of our nation's hard earned democracy by those who dined with anti-democratic forces and is symptomatic of the increasing desperation that President Buhari and the cabal pulling the strings have as February 16, 2019 draws near," he said in a statement.

The Nigerian Bar Association condemned an "attempted coup" against the judiciary and suspension of the constitution by the president.

"The action of the Executive portends a slide into anarchy and complete deconstruction of the rule of law and due process. It amounts to an absolute breach of the constitution and the usurpation of the powers of the Senate and the Nigerian Judicial Council," it said in a statement.

The United States and Britain have also said anyone involved in vote interference and violence would face consequences, including visa restrictions.

amp,cw/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Nigeria: The challenges of registering to vote

The electoral register in Africa’s most populous land now contains more than a record-breaking 84 million names. But Nigerians who want to vote need a lot of time and patience. (23.01.2019)  

Nigerian army targets newspaper for 'undermining security'

The military raided the offices of the Daily Trust newspaper after it reported on a planned operation against the Boko Haram insurgency. The incident has been described as an attack on press freedom. (07.01.2019)  

2019 Nigeria election: What you need to know

As Nigerians prepare to vote in presidential elections on February 16, DW looks at the players, the key issues and what role young people are playing in the political sphere. (15.01.2019)  

Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar runs for the presidency once more

Candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria are lining up. Former vice president Atiku Abubakar is the latest politician to announce that he is running for the office. It is his fifth attempt. (09.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nigerian president dodges presidential TV debate  

Related content

Nigerian president dodges presidential TV debate 20.01.2019

In a hotly anticipated moment of Nigeria's election campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari and Atikuz Abubakar of the opposition PDP were to face off in a televised presidential debate between five candidates. But the two main contenders didn't appear.

Nigeria Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari und ehemaliger Präsident Olusegun Obasanjo

AfricaLink on Air - 22 January 2019 22.01.2019

Former Nigerian president Obasanjo urges fellow citizens to demand a credible and fair election+++ Zimbabwe human rights body accuses security forces of systematic torture killing 8 people in the fuel protests+++ Italian deputy PM remarks hitting out at France for impoverishing Africa continues to generate debate

Nigeria wählt Gouverneure und Regionalparlamente

2019 Nigeria election: What you need to know 15.01.2019

As Nigerians prepare to vote in presidential elections on February 16, DW looks at the players, the key issues and what role young people are playing in the political sphere.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 