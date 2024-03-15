EU Commission unveils concessions for farmers after protests

Amid disruptive protests, the European Commission has proposed loosening even more climate and environmental measures in the bloc's latest set of concessions to farmers.

The European Commission on Friday proposed further concessions on climate and environmental measures in response to ongoing farmer's protests in several European countries.

Farmers across the bloc have said proposed cuts to fuel subsidies, along with heavy environmental regulations as part of the EU's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, are placing an unaffordable burden on their operations.

"The main goal of these legislative proposals is to further ease the administrative burden for EU farmers and give farmers and member states greater flexibility for complying with certain environmental conditionalities," said a statement from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Agricultural policy adapts to changing realities," the statement added.

What are the new proposals?

Under the proposals, environmental regulations on crop rotation, soil cover protection and tillage methods will be loosened.

Certain controls and penalties will also be exempted for small farmers, who are very active in the protest movement.

The Commission is under pressure to quell farmers' protests that ahead of European Parliament elections in June, as the farmers' cause has been taken up by far-right parties.

EU member states will still have to approve the Commission proposals, which will be discussed by national agriculture ministers, who are next due to meet in Brussels on March 26.

