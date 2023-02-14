  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
A person walks in front of an electric-powered semi truck
Members of the car industry said that over 400,000 zero-emission trucks would have to be operational by 2030 to meet the EU's climate targetsImage: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/picture alliance
ClimateEurope

EU: Commission aims to slash truck, bus emissions by 90%

33 minutes ago

The European Commission has proposed a drop of 90% in emissions in heavy vehicles by 2040 as compared to 2019. From 2030, new city buses should be zero-emission vehicles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUAK

The EU's executive body, the European Commission, aims to slash emissions for heavy-duty vehicles by 90% by 2040 as compared to 2019 in a new proposal announced Tuesday.

The Commission also proposed mandating that new city buses from 2030 be emissions-free vehicles.

The proposal came the same day as lawmakers in the European Parliament passed a new law banning sales of fossil fuel vehicles in the bloc after 2035.

How will the EU meet its goal?

Frans Timmermans, the EU's Climate Commissioner, said "all parts of the transport sector have to actively contribute" towards reaching the bloc's climate goals.

"In 2050, nearly all of the vehicles on our roads have to be zero emission, our climate law requires it," he said while presenting the plans in Strasbourg.

By 2050, the 27-nation bloc aspires to be fully climate neutral.

Zero emissions: Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen

The EU has interim targets set to stay on track to meet its climate goals.

By 2030, the European Commission wants heavy vehicles to emit 45% less greenhouse gases compared to 2019. By 2035, this number should decrease by 65% until the target 90% is achieved in 2040.

The proposal will now be subjected to scrutiny by EU member states and the European Parliament.

How has the car industry reacted?

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association called for a plan to plug in more charging stations and expand hydrogen filling stations on the continent among the 27 nations that form the bloc.

As a technical matter, the industry group said that if the target of a reduction of 45% by 2030 is to be met, 400,000 zero-emission trucks would have to be operational, and a minimum 100,000 new zero-emissions trucks would have to be registered each year.

Are fossil fuels energy-efficient?

The association further quantified the practical measures that would need to come into place.

More than 50,000 publicly accessible chargers for trucks would need to be installed in the next seven years, with 35,000 of them being high-performance charging systems.  An additional 700 hydrogen refilling stations would also be needed.

What do critics of the plan say?

Opponents of the EU's plans have suggested neither consumers nor industry is prepared to make the change from the combustible engine to electric vehicles so fast. Tens of thousands of jobs are also at risk.

Jens Gieseke, a member of parliament in the center-right European People's Party, said, "Let the market decide what technology is best to reach our goals."

ar/rs (AFP, dpa)

Emission-free electric commercial vehicles

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman holding a child sits by a collapsed building as search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Turkey-Syria quakes: 'Worst natural disaster' in a century

Catastrophe7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugee women receiving free education at a school in Pakistan

Afghan women's rights activist stuck in limbo in Pakistan

Afghan women's rights activist stuck in limbo in Pakistan

Society5 hours ago02:47 min
More from Asia

Germany

Themenbild Migration, Kommunikation mit Smartphone | Deutschland Eisenhüttenstadt 2021

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

German court to decide over phone searches of asylum-seekers

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Conflicts12 hours ago02:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage