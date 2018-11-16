 EU budget talks fail | News | DW | 20.11.2018

News

EU budget talks fail

The European Commission must submit a new proposal for the 2019 budget after negotiators failed to reach an agreement. With Europe facing many challenges — above all Brexit — pressure to find compromise is rising.

Euro notes (picture-alliance/imageBroker/S. Klein)

Negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament failed to seal the 2019 EU budget before a midnight deadline passed on Monday.

The European Commission must now submit a new proposal and talks are expected to resume either later this month or early December.

"Unfortunately no breakthrough possible," Günther Oettinger, the EU's budget commissioner, said in a tweet after the deadline. He said he would "deliver a fresh proposal in a few days to allow sealing the deal by the end of the year."

If there is still no breakthrough, the budget will be updated month-to-month without the expected increase for 2019.

Unresolved issues

The EU parliament proposed a budget of €149.3 billion ($170.2 billion), just over a billion more than the €148.2 billion that member states agreed upon.

The two sides have failed to come together in negotiations in recent weeks. Member states typically seek to limit expenditures while parliament tends to advocate for more spending.

Read more: German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents her vision for Europe

Among the unresolved issues is aid for Syrian refugees in Turkey, according to German news service DPA. EU lawmakers have rejected proposed cuts by member states to growth and job-creation programs.

dv/rt (AFP, dpa)

