SocietyGermany

EU beer production back to pre-pandemic levels: Eurostat

Rana Taha
1 hour ago

The EU's statistical agency said Germany was the bloc's top beer producer, whereas the Netherlands was the top exporter. The majority of the EU's beer was exported in 2022 to the UK.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uk5t
Brewer Stefan Fritsche tastes beer made from a beer powder in a laboratory of the brewery Klosterbrauerei in Neuzelle, Germany, March 20, 2023.
Germany stayed the bloc's top beer producer in 2022Image: Matthias Rietschel/REUTERS

European Union countries recovered their beer production levels to almost those preceding the pandemic years, producing nearly 34.3 billion liters of alcoholic beer in 2022,the bloc's statistical agency Eurostat said on Thursday.

Beer production rose by 7% compared to 2021, almost exactly the same as 2019's figure of 34.7 billion liters.

The pandemic had a fairly pronounced negative impact on beer production and consumption, in no small part because of the closures of pubs and restaurants and the limits on socializing.

In addition, EU countries produced 1.6 billion liters of beer with between 0% and 0.5% alcohol content , roughly the same amount as in the previous year.

Germany bloc's top beer producer

Germany maintained in 2022 its position as the bloc's top beer producer. The federation, also the EU's most populous country, produced 7.6 billion liters of beer, about one quarter of the entire EU total.

All you need to know about German beer culture

Spain followed Germany, accounting for 3.9 billion liters of the bloc's beer produce, then Poland with 3.7 billion liters, the Netherlands with 2.6 billion liters, and France and Italy with 2 billion liters apiece.

The Netherlands also continued to lead the bloc as top exporter of alcoholic beer, exporting some 2.6 billion liters, Eurostat said, 27% of the bloc's total beer exports.

The main destination of EU-produced beer was the United Kingdom (with 860 million liters, 21% of total extra-EU beer exports) and the United States (716 million liters, or 18%).

Edited by: Mark Hallam

