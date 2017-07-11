German beer sales rise 3.8% in first half of 2022

Beer sales in Germany rose 3.8% through the first half of 2022, according to figures published on Monday by the Federal Statistics Agency, Destatis.

Some 4.3 billion liters of beer were consumed in Germany in the first six months of this year — up 157.2 million liters compared with the first half of 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic heavily impacted sales among breweries and beer warehouses in the EU's largest economy.

There was a decline of 3.3%, however, in sales of drinks mixing beer with non-alcoholic beverages such as lemonade, cola or fruit juices.

The figures do not include non-alcoholic beers and malt beverages or beer imported from outside the EU.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Spoilt for choice Germany is a beer country — and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients per the 1516 German Beer Purity Law (water, hops, barley, yeast), German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: No other European country produces more beer.

Cheers to German Beer Day! You can always have a beer When it comes to drinking alcohol, whether at an office party, during intermission at the theater or just relaxing as pictured here in Berlin's Görlitzer Park, beer is always an appropriate choice in Germany, as it can be consumed legally in public.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Traditional festivals are a must Funfair stalls, brass bands and "Schlager" music are the ingredients of a traditional German festival, which can be a challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer! For these occasions regional breweries often create a festival beer. The best known of these is probably the Oktoberfest beer, which is made especially for the festival in Munich and served in one-liter Bavarian beer mugs.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Football and beer: A winning combination Football is also a celebration, and beer goes with football the way mustard goes with a bratwurst sausage. It helps fans celebrate and consoles them if their team loses. At any stadium the link between football teams and breweries is obvious: Beer advertising features on the players' shirts and banners. And in many Bundesliga football arenas the beer brand sponsoring the team is also served.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Beer can be bought round the clock In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water now serves as a pit stop for big city beer drinkers.

Cheers to German Beer Day! The corner pub: A temple of German beer Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after work beer.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Beer gardens: Fun in the sun Beer gardens are also traditional to German beer culture. These days they can be found all over Germany, but they originated in Bavaria at the beginning of the 19th century. Back then brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the Isar River. Especially on hot days the cellar beer gardens were popular among people from Munich.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Bavaria: Cradle of the Beer Purity Law In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than in any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey on the Danube.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Craft beer: Modern brewing techniques Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt. His microbrewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt produces small amounts of new varieties which have powerful aromas and are usually made with regional, organic ingredients. The craft beer scene is especially strong in Hamburg and Berlin but local craft beer can be found across Germany.

Cheers to German Beer Day! How it's done: Beer brewing seminars Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Once in the right glass: Cheers! To mark German Beer Day on April 23, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass, Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass, lager is served in a beer mug, followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier, the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew, the rounded glass for Pils beer and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Author: Christina Deicke



Still below pre-pandemic levels

Beer consumption in Germany still has some way to go before it returns to pre-pandemic levels.

When comparing the first half of 2022 with the same period in 2019, data from Destatis showed consumption was down 5.5%, amounting to 253.8 million fewer liters of beer sunk by citizens.

The long term patterns of beer drinking are much starker, showing a significant drop over the past two decades, with beer sales down by roughly a quarter in 2021 compared to the turn of the century.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Königlicher Hirschgarten, Munich Collect your beer, and bring your own snacks: What would be unacceptable in other pubs is a tradition in Bavarian beer gardens, like the Königlicher Hirschgarten dating from 1790. Beer gardens in Germany aren't yet allowed to open because of the pandemic, so we're using the occasion of the German Beer Day to showcase ten particularly beautiful beer gardens in anticipation of their reopening.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Beer garden Odonien, Cologne A beer garden among metal sculptures, water features and fire installations. This open-air area in Cologne's trendy Ehrenfeld district was created by the industrial artist Odo Rumpf. Concerts, an open-air cinema, and other events take place here, even during this coronavirus summer — obviously with social distancing. Some 200 guests can enjoy a cool Kölsch beer in a quirky and cozy atmosphere.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Stadtwaldhaus, Krefeld Krefeld's Stadtwald municipal park offers recreational activities for the whole family: playgrounds, pedal boat rental, a horse racing track and a golf course are some of the attractions on offer. After all that activity why not recharge your batteries and relax in the beer garden in front of the historic Stadtwaldhaus.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Prater beer garden, Berlin The Prater is the oldest beer garden in Berlin. Beer has been served here since 1837. It is not located in one of the green outskirts of Berlin, but right in the middle of the Prenzlauer Berg district. Berliners and tourists love this quiet place in the bustle of the city where they can enjoy their after-work beer under old chestnut trees.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Alte Meierei, Potsdam The Alte Meierei is in the Neuer Garten (New Garden) on the banks of the Jungfernsee lake in Potsdam. The building was commissioned by Prussian King Frederick William II in 1790, and the beer garden in the former dairy can now accommodate 200 guests. The beer is brewed on site and changes seasonally.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Schillergarten, Dresden The location makes the Schillergarten probably the most beautiful beer garden in Dresden. The traditional house in the villa quarter Blasewitz is located directly next to the Elbe bridge "Blaues Wunder." About 850 guests can sit directly at the Elbe, and relax like Friedrich Schiller did more than 200 years ago.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Spezial-Keller, Bamberg A basement (Keller) with a view? It's possible — at least in Franconia. Not far from Bamberg's old town you'll find the Spezial Keller (special cellar). This beer garden impresses with a wonderful view of the Bamberg Cathedral and Michaelsberg Monastery, a World Cultural Heritage site. Local specialties are the spicy smoked beer and the "Schäuferla," crispy roasted pork shoulder.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Hafenhalle, Konstanz The beer garden at the Hafenhalle (Harbor Hall) in Konstanz offers six types of freshly draught beer and hearty food from the region around Lake Constance. Between the lakeside and the historic old town, the cozy atmosphere on the wooden terrace rounds off any beautiful summer day.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Gut Kaltenbrunn, Lake Tegernsee Wallberg, Setzberg and the Blauberge mountains surround one of the cleanest lakes in Bavaria — the Tegernsee. Locals and newcomers meet about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Munich and enjoy Bavarian hospitality in the panorama beer garden at the Gut Kaltenbrunn estate.

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany Summit restaurant Gipfelalm, Zugspitze mountain Shoveling snow in a beer garden during the summer? Nothing unusual on the Zugspitze at an altitude of 2,962 meters (9,718 feet). Germany's highest mountain is also home to the country's highest beer garden. Whether visitors come up here by cable car or on foot, a summit cross and a pint of beer are ready to welcome them. Author: Julian Hofmann



jsi/msh (dpa, Reuters)