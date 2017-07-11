Why is Chinese beer rising in popularity in Pakistan?

Chinese beer is taking off in popularity in Pakistan, after a company set up a beer plant a few years ago in the western province of Balochistan. The plant supplies beer to large parts of the province, along with the southern province of Sindh and the commercial hub of Karachi. Fans say that it's the colorful packaging, availability and high alcohol percentage that's attracting locals to try the beer.

Muhammad Zaman Khan, the director-general of Excise and Taxation South Balochistan, told DW that the Chinese company – named Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited – applied for the plant in 2016 and was granted a license in 2018.

The company started production last year, with a capacity of 65,000 to 100,000 liters daily.

Khan admitted that the company was initially targeting Chinese people working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, but began selling to local retailers as well.

The company has introduced three types of beer, with each can holding 500 milliliters, said Asif Hasan, who lives in Hub, the city where the factory is located. The variations include Hungchi Special Brew, Hungchi Amber Lager and Hui Cheng.

A growing market

Hasan said he has a group of 25 friends and that all of them have tried the beer. "Since the establishment of the plant, I have tasted it more than 100 times," he added.

Watch video 03:14 Maotai: The liquor of China's elite and powerful

Meanwhile, a Karachi-based Hindu alcohol seller told DW that the Chinese beer is becoming more popular among middle and elite classes.

Consumers see different reasons behind the popularity of Chinese beer. Saami Ibrahim, a resident of Karachi's Malir area, says the higher alcohol percentage of 5-8% is attracting people. "I had just two cans and I felt as if I was drunk," Ibrahim told DW.

Akhter Baloch, a resident of Hub, Balochistan, agrees. The high percentage is especially attractive for those who try it for the first time and really want to feel drunk, he told DW. Baloch also believes that the bright colors of the can could be attracting people to try the beer. The fact that it is being produced by foreigners could also be influencing people to purchase the beer, he added.

Difficulty accessing alcohol

Buying and consuming alcohol is not easy in the Islamic Republic, where it is officially banned for Muslims. Most alcohol consumers buy it from Christian, Hindu and other non-Muslim sellers who are allowed to buy and sell alcohol. Because of this, alcohol is sometimes difficult to access, but many residents of Balochistan and Sindh say that Chinese beer is more easily available.

Yousuf Faryadi Baloch, a resident of Gwadar, a port city of Balochistan, says that the three Chinese brands of beer are readily available across the province.

Liquor production in Pakistan is monopolized by a few companies, but with the arrival of the Chinese, it is expected that competition will increase. Khan revealed that Hui Coastal Brewery only produces beer, but has a license to distill other alcoholic beverages as well depending on market demand.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Spoilt for choice Germany is a beer country — and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients per the 1516 German Beer Purity Law (water, hops, barley, yeast), German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: No other European country produces more beer.

Cheers to German Beer Day! You can always have a beer When it comes to drinking alcohol, whether at an office party, during intermission at the theater or just relaxing as pictured here in Berlin's Görlitzer Park, beer is always an appropriate choice in Germany, as it can be consumed legally in public.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Traditional festivals are a must Funfair stalls, brass bands and "Schlager" music are the ingredients of a traditional German festival, which can be a challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer! For these occasions regional breweries often create a festival beer. The best known of these is probably the Oktoberfest beer, which is made especially for the festival in Munich and served in one-liter Bavarian beer mugs.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Football and beer: A winning combination Football is also a celebration, and beer goes with football the way mustard goes with a bratwurst sausage. It helps fans celebrate and consoles them if their team loses. At any stadium the link between football teams and breweries is obvious: Beer advertising features on the players' shirts and banners. And in many Bundesliga football arenas the beer brand sponsoring the team is also served.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Beer can be bought round the clock In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water now serves as a pit stop for big city beer drinkers.

Cheers to German Beer Day! The corner pub: A temple of German beer Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after work beer.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Beer gardens: Fun in the sun Beer gardens are also traditional to German beer culture. These days they can be found all over Germany, but they originated in Bavaria at the beginning of the 19th century. Back then brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the Isar River. Especially on hot days the cellar beer gardens were popular among people from Munich.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Bavaria: Cradle of the Beer Purity Law In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than in any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey on the Danube.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Craft beer: Modern brewing techniques Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt. His microbrewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt produces small amounts of new varieties which have powerful aromas and are usually made with regional, organic ingredients. The craft beer scene is especially strong in Hamburg and Berlin but local craft beer can be found across Germany.

Cheers to German Beer Day! How it's done: Beer brewing seminars Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

Cheers to German Beer Day! Once in the right glass: Cheers! To mark German Beer Day on April 23, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass, Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass, lager is served in a beer mug, followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier, the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew, the rounded glass for Pils beer and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Author: Christina Deicke



Edited by: Leah Carter