Ethnic violence flares in India's Manipur state

Adil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad
2 hours ago

Violence has flared up in the northern Indian state of Manipur in recent months. Since May, at least 120 people have been killed in armed clashes between the Meitei majority, who are mainly Hindu, and the predominantly Christian Kukis.

Adil Bhat TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
Current heat almost impossible without climate change: study

