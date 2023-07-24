Ethnic violence flares in India's Manipur state

ConflictsIndiaEthnic violence flares in India's Manipur stateTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIndiaAdil Bhat | Sharique Ahmad2 hours ago2 hours agoViolence has flared up in the northern Indian state of Manipur in recent months. Since May, at least 120 people have been killed in armed clashes between the Meitei majority, who are mainly Hindu, and the predominantly Christian Kukis. https://p.dw.com/p/4ULjSAdvertisement