Ethiopia announces new date for Tigray peace talks

The two-year armed conflict in northern Ethiopia has escalated as the government seeks to control all airports in the region and captures key cities.
War reignites in Ethiopia's Tigray region
What did the Ethiopian government say?
Redwan Hussein, the Ethiopian prime minister's national security adviser, said the AU informed the government that peace talks would take place in South Africa next week.
"We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate," Hussein wrote on Twitter. "However, we are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks [and] spreading false allegations against the defensive measures."