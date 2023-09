Chrispin Mwakideu

09/18/2023 September 18, 2023

Ethiopia has completed filling its controversial Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) with water from the Blue Nile to power its millions of citizens. The project has irked neighbors Egypt and Sudan, who see it as a threat to their existence. However, the three countries ignore a bigger enemy: climate change and overuse of the Nile River. And that's the flip side.