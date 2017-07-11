Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed sworn in for new 5-year term

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in on Monday for a second five-year term.

His inauguration comes as a nearly year-long war in the northern region of Tigray spreads into other parts of the country and watchdogs warn that repressive government practices are on the return.

Abiy's Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections in June.

The vote was criticized and even boycotted by some parties. Yet, electoral observers said it was better run than previous elections.

The embattled Tigray region was excluded from the polls.

Abiy has served as prime minister since 2018. He was appointed by Ethiopia's ruling coalition after his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn stepped down amid widespread protest.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts in restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea.

