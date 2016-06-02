 Ethiopia: ′People in Tigray are terrified′ | Africa | DW | 25.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Ethiopia

Ethiopia: 'People in Tigray are terrified'

The fate of civilians hangs in the balance as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed prepares to launch an attack on Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region. A 72-hour ultimatum for TPLF fighters expires this Wednesday.

Ethiopian soldiers cheering and dancing on the border of Tigray

According to the United Nation's humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu, there are no humanitarian corridors in place in the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle, which is surrounded by government troops. ''We haven't been able to send any supplies since the beginning of the conflict, which is due to blockage from all parties,'' Abreu told journalists.

Food and fuel are getting scarce. One week of food is left for almost 100,000 Eritrean refugees inside Tigray, he said, adding that ''people in Tigray are terrified.''

Read more: Ethiopia government forces close in on Tigray capital after ultimatum

Deadline approaching fast

A 72-hour government deadline for Tigray forces to surrender is due to expire on Wednesday evening. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party spearheading the fighting, has rejected the ultimatum. Hundreds of people have been killed since fighting began on November 4. More than 41,000 refugees have fled to Sudan.

Fisseha Rekle, a researcher for the Ethiopian chapter of the human rights organization Amnesty International, stressed that half a million people live in Tigray's regional capital, Mekelle. ''We are really worried if artillery is deployed, there will be an increase in casualties,'' Rekle told DW. He called on both sides to abide by international treaties protecting civilians in conflict areas.

Colonel Shuma Obsa, head of the Joint Logistics Main department of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, told DW that due diligence would be enforced to protect civilians in case of an offensive against Mekelle. 

Crimes against humanity
A man covers his nose as he stands near a ditch outside Mai-Kadra with more than 20 massacre victims

A man covers his nose as he stands near a ditch outside Mai-Kadra with more than 20 massacre victims

But worries over civilians' fate may not be assuaged as details emerge of a massacre of at least 600 people on November 9 in Mai-Kadra in the northern Tigray region. A local youth group aided by soldiers and militias has been accused of carrying out the killings.

The number was confirmed by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission spokesperson, Aaron Masho, as he revealed in an interview with DW preliminary conclusions of an on-site investigation carried out between November 14 and 19. ''The evidence we gathered indicates that ethnic Amharas were profiled, identified, and targeted in premeditated attacks.'' This, the commission believes, could amount to ''war crimes and crimes against humanity,'' Masho said.

While Amnesty International has confirmed the occurrence of a massacre, an independent verification of the Addis Ababa human rights commission's claims is made difficult by the suspension of phone and internet connections and tightly controlled accesses to the region by the military.

Watch video 02:13

Ethiopian forces close in on Tigray capital

International community yet to act

The international community is worried about the conflict in the Tigray region. The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the fighting is seriously destabilizing the East and Horn of Africa region on Tuesday evening. "I expressed my great concern regarding increasing ethnic-targeted violence, numerous casualties, and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law," Borrell said after speaking to Ethiopia's foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Ethiopia's government maintains that the fighting is an internal law enforcement matter. In several statements, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected what he called "any interference in our internal affairs."

Nevertheless, the conflict is bound to impact the whole region. Tigrayan forces have fired rockets at the neighboring country of Eritrea.

Ethiopia disarmed several hundred Tigrayan soldiers in an African Union (AU) peacekeeping force fighting al Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia. It also pulled three soldiers of Tigrayan ethnicity from the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan UNMISS. UN officials said that the discrimination of Tigrayan soldiers was a potential violation of human rights.

A refugee from Tigray and her two small children at the Um-Rakoba camp in Sudan

More than 41,000 people have fled the Tigray region

AU's attempts to mediate seem doomed

European Union countries addressed the conflict at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, hoping for concrete steps by the international community to prevent more loss of life. But South Africa, Niger, and Tunisia urged more time for regional mediation efforts before the council considers action.

The UN and the European Union voiced support for the AU's decision to send three envoys — former presidents Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa — to Addis Ababa on Wednesday to mediate in the conflict.

Hopes of succeeding in this endeavor were dampened by Ethiopia's assertion that while the government would meet with the envoys, they would not be allowed to talk to Tigray leaders.

  • A view of a wall of Ethiopia's dam (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    A concrete colossus

    At 145 meters high and almost two kilometers long, the Grand Renaissance Dam is expected to become Ethiopia's biggest source of electricity. As Africa's largest hydroelectric power dam, it will produce more than 15,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity, beginning in 2022. It will source water from Africa's longest river, the Blue Nile.

  • A worker looks out over the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    The outlook so far

    With more than 50% of Ethiopians still living without electricity, the government wants the dam to be up and running as soon as possible, so tens of millions of residents will be able to access power. The first of a total of 13 turbines are due to be operational by mid-2021.

  • The construction site of the Grand Renaissance Dam, with the Blue Nile flowing through (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Asmare)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    A long time in the making

    Construction on the current dam began in 2011 — but the site was identified between 1956 and 1964. The coup of 1974 meant the project failed to progress, and it was not until 2009 that plans for the dam were resurrected. The $4.6 billion (€4.1 billion) project has consistently been the source of serious regional controversy, with its plan to source water from the Blue Nile.

  • A view of the landscape where the reservoir for the Grand Ethiopian Dam will be built (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    Transforming the landscape

    In a few years, this entire area will be covered in water. The reservoir which is needed to generate electricity is expected to hold 74 billion cubic meters of water. Ethiopia wants to fill the artificial lake as soon as possible, but neighboring countries are concerned about the impact this might have on their own water supplies.

  • Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali speaks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (2018) (Imago Images/Xinhua)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    Diplomatic deadlock

    Egypt, in particular, fears that filling the reservoir too quickly will threaten their water supply and allow Ethiopia to control the flow of the Blue Nile. Ethiopia is insisting on having the reservoir filled in seven years. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, to discuss the matter.

  • Ethiopia's Foriegn Minister Al Dardeery Mohamed Ahmed and his delegation in Washington (2019) (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    No solution in sight

    However, two days of negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan in Washington over the weekend failed to solve the reservoir issue, despite the US stepping in to mediate. With no progress over the last four years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed even called on South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa — and the 2020 chairperson of the African Union — to intervene in the dispute.

  • Workers standing on the construction site of the Grand Ethiopian Dam (DW/M. Gerth-Niculescu)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    Back-breaking work

    Amidst the heated negotiations, up to 6,000 employees are still working around the clock to get the dam completed by the deadline. The working conditions are not for the faint-hearted: In the hottest months, temperatures on the construction site can reach up to 50 degrees.

  • Workers at the Grand Renaissance Dam construction site | Baustelle (2019) (AFP/E. Solteras)

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga

    Project mired in corruption

    Over the years, construction was also delayed significantly due to ongoing corruption and mismanagement issues. Last month, 50 people were charged with severe graft offenses relating to the dam, including the former CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

    Author: Ineke Mules, Maria Gerth-Niculescu


 

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  