Ethiopia government forces close in on Tigray capital after ultimatum

Ethiopian federal forces on Monday encircled the Tigray regional capital Mekele, according to a government spokesman.

The development came after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a 72-hour surrender ultimatum directed at the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on Sunday.

"The beginning of the end is within reach," government spokesman Redwan Hussein said, after nearly three weeks of fighting that has destabilized both Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.

Tigray leader says people 'ready to die'

However, the leader of the TPLF denied reports that Ethiopian forces had surrounded Mekele.

"There is no such encirclement so far," TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told news agency Reuters.

Gebremichael also rejected the Ethiopian government's ultimatum to surrender, with the leader telling news agency AFP that his people were "ready to die" defending their homeland.

Clock ticking on ultimatum

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Sunday called on the TPLF to surrender peacefully within three days, saying they were "at a point of no return."

A blackout on communications in the northernmost region of Ethiopia has made claims from both sides difficult to verify.

