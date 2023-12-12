Ethiopia: Hunger remains in Tigray region after years of war

SocietyEthiopiaEthiopia: Hunger remains in Tigray region after years of warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyEthiopiaMillion Haileselassie | George Okach12/12/2023December 12, 2023Though a peace accord signed last year ended the Tigray war in Ethiopia, millions are grappling with a new challenge: hunger. More than 1 million people in Tigray's shuttered region are severely food insecure, the World Food Program has said.https://p.dw.com/p/4a3h6Advertisement