SocietyEthiopia

Ethiopia: Hunger remains in Tigray region after years of war

Million Haileselassie | George Okach
December 12, 2023

Though a peace accord signed last year ended the Tigray war in Ethiopia, millions are grappling with a new challenge: hunger. More than 1 million people in Tigray's shuttered region are severely food insecure, the World Food Program has said.

