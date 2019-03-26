 Ethiopia crash: Pilots followed procedures, first official report says | News | DW | 04.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ethiopia crash: Pilots followed procedures, first official report says

A preliminary report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX airplane says pilots followed recommended emergency procedures but were unable to control the jet.

Crash scene in Ethiopia (DW/O. Tadele Gebru)

Pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jet that crashed on March 10 followed recommended procedures to rectify the plane's continued nosediving but in vain, Ethiopia's transport minister said on Thursday.

"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft," Dagmawit Moges told reporters in Addis Ababa, citing a preliminary report.

She said the report recommended that Boeing should review the aircraft flight control system.

Although she referred to a "repetitive nose down" movement of the aircraft, she did not specifically mention the plane's automatic anti-stalling system, which has been implicated in the crash amid similarities with a Lion Air crash in Indonesia October that also involved flight control issues.

The airline also tweeted the information from the preliminary report in a statement about the crash.

Read more: Boeing crash : Can machines make better decisions than people?

Planes grounded

The crash of Flight ET 302 killed all 157 passengers and crew on board the plane, which was flying from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya. 

All Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded following the crash in Ethiopia.

In accordance with international rules, the preliminary report did not assign any blame for the crash. A final report is due within a year.

Boeing has said it will study the report and declined to comment before doing so.

Read more: Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?  

Watch video 01:38

Boeing aircraft bans: US plane giant feeling the pressure

tj/jil (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes shortly after takeoff

An Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Nairobi crashed shortly after takeoff, with the airline confirming that there were no survivors. The pilot had reported difficulties and asked for permission to turn back. (10.03.2019)  

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions. (12.03.2019)  

Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash had 'clear similarities' with Lion Air crash

Black box data from last weekend's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash has indicated "clear similarities" with October's Lion Air jet crash. The MAX 8 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everybody on board. (17.03.2019)  

Boeing grounds entire 737 MAX fleet

All of Boeing's best-selling planes have now been grounded since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced an emergency order to ban the airliners in US airspace. (14.03.2019)  

Boeing crash: Can machines make better decisions than people?

One theory suggests automated controls in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 MAX are culpable for the crashes. US President Trump says today's aircrafts are simply too complex. Can human-machine relationships be better? (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Registration registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Boeing aircraft bans: US plane giant feeling the pressure  

Related content

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max

Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing in Florida 26.03.2019

The aircraft experienced problems shortly after taking off from Orlando International Airport. Boeing is fighting to save the 737 MAX's reputation after two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Indonesien Boeing 737 MAX 8 der Garuda Indonesia auf dem Flughafen Jakarta

Indonesia's Garuda to scrap Boeing 737 MAX order 22.03.2019

The Indonesian flag carrier is the first airline to publicly confirm plans to cancel an order for the model involved in two fatal crashes. The move could spark more cancellations from other major carriers.

Boeing 737 Max faces airspace closures and groundings 12.03.2019

The EU has closed its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It follows a number of other countries and regions banning the plane following the fatal Ethiopian Max 8 crash on Sunday, the second for the type since October. In the US, operations continue normally

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  