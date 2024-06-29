Estonia: PM successor picked as Kallas heads to Brussels

With Kaja Kallas expected to get a top job with the EU, Kristen Michal looks set to replace her as prime minister. Estonia has been a major supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

The ruling Reform Party of Estonia on Saturday chose a replacement for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as she looks set to take the job of the European Union's new foreign policy chief.

The executive committee of the center-right party tapped Kristen Michal, the current climate minister, to take the top job.

Kallas, who became the Baltic state's first female prime minister in January 2021, was chosen by EU leaders to replace Josep Borrell as the bloc's top diplomat after the recent EU elections.

Kallas must still be confirmed by the European Parliament.

Michal must also get approval from the Estonian parliament, the Riigidogu, as well as President Alar Karis.

National security to remain a priority

The 48-year-old Michal thanked the party for its confidence in him and said national security would remain a key issue for his term.

"The people of Estonia need assurance that our home and land are protected and that the country is well-run," he said in a press statement.

The former Soviet country is now one of the increasing number of NATO members that share a border with Russia.

Under Kallas, Estonia has been one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in Europe, landing her on a Russian list of those wanted on criminal charges.

Seasoned politician

Michal is a seasoned practitioner in Estonian politics, having been active in the Reform Party since the late 1990s.

He presents an alternative to Kallas who took the top job with a wealth of international experience, but often appeared out of her comfort zone on the domestic side.

He is "much stronger in political tactics than I've ever been," Kallas told news portal Delfi on Saturday.

Michal also hinted in his press statement that he would review the government's current 4-year coalition agreement.

