Russia declares Estonian PM Kaja Kallas a 'wanted' person

Russian authorities did not specify the charges. Kaja Kallas has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine defending itself against the Russian invasion.

Russia declared Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas a "wanted" person on Tuesday.

The website of Russia's interior ministry included Kallas in a database as being "wanted under the criminal code."

It did not name any specific charges.

Estonia's State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuania's Culture Minister Simonas Kairys were declared wanted.

Kallas has been a vocal supporter of defending Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

She has been one of the strongest voices in the European Union and in NATO in favor of providing more arms to Ukraine.

More to follow...

zc/rc (AFP, EFE)