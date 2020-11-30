Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is an agency within the European Union that provides financial assistance to eurozone member states and banks. It is the successor to the European Financial Stability Facility.
The ESM can "bailout" countries, by giving them loans, or banks, by providing them with fresh capital. Its lending limit has been set by EU law at 500 billion euros ($551 billion). This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the ESM.
The EU, Eurogroup and member states have put forward several proposals to deal with the economic cost of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But some are more controversial than others. DW examines the options on the table.
50 years after the last moon landing, astronauts are due to head there again. In NASA's new ORION space ship. The European Space Agency is involved too - producing the service module, ESM. It will house everything necessary for the mission - engines, fuel, gas, water and oxygen for the astronauts. It's due to be delivered in 2018.