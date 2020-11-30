Visit the new DW website

ESM

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is an agency within the European Union that provides financial assistance to eurozone member states and banks. It is the successor to the European Financial Stability Facility.

The ESM can "bailout" countries, by giving them loans, or banks, by providing them with fresh capital. Its lending limit has been set by EU law at 500 billion euros ($551 billion). This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the ESM.

30.11.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: Paschal Donohoe (l), Eurogruppenchef, spricht während einer Online-Pressekonferenz im Anschluss an eine Videokonferenzsitzung der Eurogruppe im Hauptsitz des Europäischen Rates, an der er virtuell teilnimmt, in Anwesenheit von Paolo Gentiloni, EU-Wirtschaftskommissar. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Eurozone finance ministers agree on bailout fund reform 30.11.2020

The long-awaited reforms come against the backdrop of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main aim is to ease access to credit lines for member states during times of financial and economic crisis.
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past the European Commission headquarters as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union's €1 trillion coronavirus question 28.04.2020

The EU has been criticized for its response to the COVID-19 crisis. In recent weeks, the bloc has been scrambling to come up with clear financial plans, but despite huge figures being mentioned, uncertainty remains.
(111206) -- BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2011 () --Pedestrians pass a statue holding the symbol of euro, outside the European Parliament building in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Dec. 6, 2011. EU leaders will gather during this week's summit in Brussels, struggle to forge an accord on ways to tackle the region's debt crisis. (/Zhou Lei)(zl) |

ESM, Coronabonds or 'Marshall Plan:' How the EU could manage the Coronavirus fallout 07.04.2020

The EU, Eurogroup and member states have put forward several proposals to deal with the economic cost of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But some are more controversial than others. DW examines the options on the table.
HANDOUT - Die undatierte Computergrafik zeigt die geplante Raumstation «Deep Space Gateway» (l) und das Raumfahrzeug Orion. Russland und die USA wollen gemeinsam die Entwicklung einer bemannten Raumstation im Mond-Orbit vorantreiben. (zu dpa «Russland will mit USA Raumstation im Mond-Orbit vorantreiben» vom 27.09.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung bei vollständiger Quellenangabe. Foto: -/NASA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Orion spacecraft: ESA hands over service module to NASA 02.11.2018

A central module for America's new Orion spacecraft comes from Europe and was manufactured in Germany. It's a major step in transatlantic cooperation in space exploration.
05.07.2018 BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 05: German Interior Minister and leader of the Bavarian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, speaks at the last session of the Bundestag before the sumer break as German Chancellor and leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel (in red) looks on on July 5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Merkel and Seehofer recently reached a hard-wrung compromise over migration policy, though uncertainty remains over how the compromise will be implemented. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

France to Germany: Stop right-wing populism by making decisions 04.10.2018

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Germany to stop delaying EU decisions about taxes and the eurozone budget. The people of Europe are running out of patience, he warned, while populists love EU indecision.

Greek bailout no EU success story 17.08.2018

After receiving more than €200 billion since 2010, Greece will no longer depend on EU emergency funding as of Aug 20. But Commerzbank Chief Economist Jörg Krämer says the Greek bailout saga is nothing to learn from.

ARCHIV: Eine Muenze mit dem Wert Ein Euro, um die von Brennpaste erzeugte Flammen lodern, aufgenommen fuer eine Fotoillustration in Prisdorf (Foto vom 18.05.10). Bundesfinanzminister Schaeuble hat sich nun doch fuer eine Staerkung des Euro-Rettungsschirms ausgesprochen. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Philipp Guelland/dapd

German economists slam Macron's eurozone reform agenda 22.05.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a sharp rebuke from a group of senior German economists, who criticized his eurozone reform plans in an open letter as risky and leading the bloc into a "liability union."

Europe builds service module for NASA 07.11.2017

50 years after the last moon landing, astronauts are due to head there again. In NASA's new ORION space ship. The European Space Agency is involved too - producing the service module, ESM. It will house everything necessary for the mission - engines, fuel, gas, water and oxygen for the astronauts. It's due to be delivered in 2018.
ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 23: The national flag of Greece and the flag of the European Union fly above a government building ahead of the general election on Sunday on January 23, 2015 in Athens, Greece. According to the latest opinion polls, the left-wing Syriza party are poised to defeat Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative New Democracy party in the election, which will take place on Sunday. European leaders fear that Greece could abandon the Euro, write off some of its national debt and put an end to the country's austerity by renegotiating the terms of its bailout if the radical Syriza party comes to power. Greece's potential withdrawal from the eurozone has become known as the 'Grexit'. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) © Getty Images/M.Cardy

Greece secures second bailout tranche 07.04.2017

Greece and its creditors have come to a compromise after showdown talks over the latest bailout package in Malta, according to reports. It means Athens will be able to receive a second tranche from the 2015 agreement.
Geldkoffer, Griechenlandfahne und EU-Glückwunschkarte, Hilfspaket für Griechenland

Greece: new, but incomplete bailout tranche 10.10.2016

Eurozone finance ministers have approved part of a new bailout tranche for Greece. They said Athens had made good progress in implementing reforms, but added that some measures agreed on needed more attention.
ATHENS, GREECE , JANUARY 21:A Greek and EU flag flies in front of the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill on January 21, 2015 in Athens, Greece. According to the latest opinion polls, the left-wing Syriza party are likely to defeat Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative New Democracy party in the election, which will take place on Sunday. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

EU rescue fund grants fresh aid to Greece 17.06.2016

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is providing Greece with billions of euros in fresh money after EU finance ministers finally agreed that the debt-laden country has made progress in bringing its finances in order.
06.05.2016+++ A woman carries her luggage in front of docked ferries on strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, May 6, 2016. Services have ground to a halt in Greece as workers start a three-day general strike protesting new bailout austerity measures they say will further decimate incomes, in a sign of growing discontent with the left-led coalition government. +++ (C) picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Giannakouris

Piraeus port shareholders approve sale to COSCO 10.06.2016

A buy-out of the Greek port by Chinese shipping giant COSCO is closer to completion, defying protest. Meanwhile, Germany, pleased by Greece's economic reforms, has given its stamp on new credit for its government.
ARCHIV - Der Parthenon Tempel auf der Akropolis in Athen (Griechenland) ist am 17.10.2012 von einem Baugerüst und einem Baukran für Restaurationsarbeiten umgeben. Die Rettung Griechenlands vor der Pleite hängt an einem seidenen Faden. Eigentlich sollte ein umfassendes Reformpaket - inklusive Privatisierungen - schon Ende April stehen. Nun geht es im griechischen Schuldenpoker um Tage - wieder einmal. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ ARCHIV - Der Parthenon Tempel auf der Akropolis in Athen (Griechenland) ist am 17.10.2012 von einem Baugerüst und einem Baukran für Restaurationsarbeiten umgeben. Die Rettung Griechenlands vor der Pleite hängt an einem seidenen Faden. Eigentlich sollte ein umfassendes Reformpaket - inklusive Privatisierungen - schon Ende April stehen. Nun geht es im griechischen Schuldenpoker um Tage - wieder einmal. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Greece to get 2-billion-euro loan installment 21.11.2015

Athens is due to receive the next tranche of loans after its government agreed to implement reforms agreed with eurozone creditors. The money will be used to recapitalize Greece's banking sector.
Der Chef des ESM-Rettungsschirms, Klaus Regling, beantwortet am 27.08.2015 vor der Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin Fragen von Journalisten zum Griechenland-Hilfspaket ESM. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

European bailout fund chief upbeat on Greece 27.08.2015

Klaus Regling, head of the European bailout fund ESM, is upbeat about Greece. There's a lot of work to be done to restructure the economy - but if reforms are pushed through, brighter days are ahead.
A general view of the chamber during the State of the Nation Debate at the Lower House ('Congreso') of Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, 25 February 2014. The debate is being focused on economic recovery and on the sovereighnty plan by Catalonian regional government. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Spain, Estonia and Austria approve third Greek bailout 18.08.2015

Lawmakers in Spain have voted to ratify a third financial bailout for Greece. Germany is expected to do the same on Wednesday, but many members of Chancellor Merkel's conservatives are expected to vote against it.
ARCHIV: A Greek flag flutters in the wind as tourists visit the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. Talks between Greece and its international creditors over a new bailout package will be delayed by a couple of days because of organisational issues, a finance ministry official said on Saturday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Opinion: No cause for celebration in Greece 11.08.2015

Athens is getting more money and more time to implement reforms. But it’s doubtful whether the Tsipras government can fulfill its end of the bargain, writes DW’s Bernd Riegert.
