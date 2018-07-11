 Erdogan mulls lifting Turkey′s state of emergency | News | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Erdogan mulls lifting Turkey's state of emergency

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman has said Turkey could end its state of emergency ahead of an extension deadline of July 19. But it would not slow down Turkey's fight against terror, he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan

After the first cabinet meeting under Turkey's new presidential system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkish authorities were considering lifting the state of emergency, which was imposed following a failed coup in July 2016.

"As of now, it is foreseen that the emergency rule be brought to an end on the 18th [of July] and the fight against terrorism will continue with current laws in place," Kalin said, although added that in the event of an extraordinary threat, the state of emergency could be revived.

Read more: Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


Gulen still blamed

Ankara blames a US-based Islamic cleric and erstwhile Erdogan ally Fethullah Gulen for orchestrating the coup attempt. The state of emergency has been extended seven times since coming into effect in 2016.

Over 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the coup attempt and more than 110,000 people have been purged from the civil service and military. About 1,300 associations and foundations have been shut down under the measures.

Erdogan said earlier on Friday that there would be commemoration ceremonies in 81 provinces on Sunday to make the second anniversary of the coup attempt "unforgettable."

Erdogan, who is now both the head of state and government after the move to an executive presidency , promised if re-elected in the June 24 presidential elections that he would lift emergency rule.

Watch video 02:59
Now live
02:59 mins.

Turkey is a 'divided country' says Cem Özdemir

jbh/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Turkey's Gulen movement on the rise in Germany

After Turkey's foiled coup attempt in 2016, many supporters of exiled Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen were driven out of the country. But in Germany, the movement is increasingly gaining influence, writes Gunnar Köhne. (13.07.2018)  

The impact of Turkey's election: Erdogan's sweeping new powers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been working toward an executive presidency in Turkey for years. Now, he's got what he wanted – a victory that gives him sweeping new powers. (25.06.2018)  

Turkey sacks thousands of police officers, soldiers over 'national security' concerns

More than 18,000 police officers, soldiers and academics have been fired in Turkey the day before a powerful executive presidency comes into force. Rights groups have called on Turkey to end such repressive measures. (08.07.2018)  

Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in as Turkey's new all-powerful president is the culmination of a long quest. But Turkey remains divided, and Germany must not abandon the Turkish opposition, says DW's Gunnar Köhne. (09.07.2018)  

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as all-powerful president as Turkey enters uncharted territory

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to hold greater powers than any other Turkish leader has seen in decades. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was among the dozens of world leaders attending the lavish ceremony. (09.07.2018)  

Who is Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

From Islamist youth activist to Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a career out of politics. But his path has been marked by controversy. DW takes a look at his rise to power. (25.06.2018)  

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power. (25.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkey is a 'divided country' says Cem Özdemir  

Related content

Türkei Istanbul Putschversuch Jahrestag

Turkey sacks thousands of police officers, soldiers over 'national security' concerns 08.07.2018

More than 18,000 police officers, soldiers and academics have been fired in Turkey the day before a powerful executive presidency comes into force. Rights groups have called on Turkey to end such repressive measures.

Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The sultan of 21st-century Turkey 08.07.2018

Turkey's new presidential system will officially enter into force on Monday. That will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers that no democratically elected leader of Turkey has ever had.

Türkei Präsident Recep Tayip Erdogan vor Vereidigung

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as all-powerful president as Turkey enters uncharted territory 09.07.2018

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to hold greater powers than any other Turkish leader has seen in decades. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was among the dozens of world leaders attending the lavish ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 