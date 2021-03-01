 Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity | All media content | DW | 20.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

  • Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles stands with actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown.

    Outstanding drama series: 'The Crown'

    "The Crown," which follows the life of England's Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the most popular series worldwide — as well as the most expensive Netflix series of all time. It became so influential that the British royal family has even pointed out the differences between the cinematic portrayal and real events. A fifth season is currently in the works.

  • A still from Ted Lasso, in which three men in coaches' outfits stare incredulously at the camera.

    Outstanding comedy: 'Ted Lasso'

    US football coach Ted Lasso becomes the coach of a moderately successful English Premier League team soccer team, although he has no experience with the sport. Throughout the series, the American has to prove himself in the motherland of European soccer and win over skeptical players and fans. Apple TV+ series offers a feel-good comedy that plays with cultural differences.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy looks at a chess board in a still from the series.

    Best limited series: 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Beth Harmon wants to become a world champion in a male dominated chess world of the 1950s. Growing up in an orphanage, she struggles with addiction to a mysterious pill, which creates problems while intensifying her obsession with the game. The Netflix miniseries was one of the streaming provider's biggest successes in 2020.

  • Olivia Colman stands in front of a microphone, smiling.

    Best actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman in 'The Crown'

    Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been playing Queen Elizabeth II since the third season of "The Crown." At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the British star was both delighted and surprised to receive the award for best leading actress in a drama series.

  • Josh O'Connor stands in front of a photo wall with the logo of the Emmy Awards

    Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown'

    Colman wasn't the only person involved with "The Crown" to win big this year: Josh O'Connor shines as Prince Charles in the series. His talent was rewarded with the Emmy for best leading actor in a drama. The British up-and-coming star has also appeared in "Peaky Blinders," "God's Own Country" and the BBC miniseries "Les Misérables."

  • Jean Smart wears a black dress and holds an Emmy in her hand.

    Best actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart in 'Hacks'

    Jean Smart, star of the HBO series "Hacks," took home the award for best comedy lead actress. Rife with black humor, the HBO series focuses on the story between an ageing Las Vegas diva and a young comedy writer.

  • Jason Sudeikis holds his Emmy Award.

    Best actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'

    Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for best male lead in the comedy series "Ted Lasso." "This show's about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those things in my life,'' he said while accepting the award.

  • Debbie Allen, laughs in a fur coat, holding her Emmy.

    The biggest loser: Diversity

    The 12 acting Emmys for leading and supporting acting this year all went to white people, thus the sign of more equal rights for minorities that many had hoped for failed to materialize. Some exceptions were Debbie Allen who won the Governor's Award for her work with marginalized youths, and actor Michaela Coel who won for best screenplay in a miniseries ("I May Destroy You").


  • Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles stands with actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown.

    Outstanding drama series: 'The Crown'

    "The Crown," which follows the life of England's Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the most popular series worldwide — as well as the most expensive Netflix series of all time. It became so influential that the British royal family has even pointed out the differences between the cinematic portrayal and real events. A fifth season is currently in the works.

  • A still from Ted Lasso, in which three men in coaches' outfits stare incredulously at the camera.

    Outstanding comedy: 'Ted Lasso'

    US football coach Ted Lasso becomes the coach of a moderately successful English Premier League team soccer team, although he has no experience with the sport. Throughout the series, the American has to prove himself in the motherland of European soccer and win over skeptical players and fans. Apple TV+ series offers a feel-good comedy that plays with cultural differences.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy looks at a chess board in a still from the series.

    Best limited series: 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Beth Harmon wants to become a world champion in a male dominated chess world of the 1950s. Growing up in an orphanage, she struggles with addiction to a mysterious pill, which creates problems while intensifying her obsession with the game. The Netflix miniseries was one of the streaming provider's biggest successes in 2020.

  • Olivia Colman stands in front of a microphone, smiling.

    Best actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman in 'The Crown'

    Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been playing Queen Elizabeth II since the third season of "The Crown." At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the British star was both delighted and surprised to receive the award for best leading actress in a drama series.

  • Josh O'Connor stands in front of a photo wall with the logo of the Emmy Awards

    Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown'

    Colman wasn't the only person involved with "The Crown" to win big this year: Josh O'Connor shines as Prince Charles in the series. His talent was rewarded with the Emmy for best leading actor in a drama. The British up-and-coming star has also appeared in "Peaky Blinders," "God's Own Country" and the BBC miniseries "Les Misérables."

  • Jean Smart wears a black dress and holds an Emmy in her hand.

    Best actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart in 'Hacks'

    Jean Smart, star of the HBO series "Hacks," took home the award for best comedy lead actress. Rife with black humor, the HBO series focuses on the story between an ageing Las Vegas diva and a young comedy writer.

  • Jason Sudeikis holds his Emmy Award.

    Best actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'

    Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for best male lead in the comedy series "Ted Lasso." "This show's about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those things in my life,'' he said while accepting the award.

  • Debbie Allen, laughs in a fur coat, holding her Emmy.

    The biggest loser: Diversity

    The 12 acting Emmys for leading and supporting acting this year all went to white people, thus the sign of more equal rights for minorities that many had hoped for failed to materialize. Some exceptions were Debbie Allen who won the Governor's Award for her work with marginalized youths, and actor Michaela Coel who won for best screenplay in a miniseries ("I May Destroy You").


More in the Media Center

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

'Nomadland' wins big at 2021 Golden Globes 01.03.2021

Rachel Stewart is back with more English words that have been given a new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2 17.11.2021

Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.

German homes and how the Germans live 20.10.2021

Read also

Alexander Eik, center, poses in the press room with the Emmy for best TV Movie/Mini Series for Atlantic Crossing, with Sofia Helin, left, and Silje Hopland Eik at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Norwegian WWII drama wins top International Emmy 23.11.2021

The 49th annual awards ceremony honors the best TV shows produced outside of the US. While Netflix was once again in the spotlight, other networks also had a chance to shine.

Jason Sudeikis, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso poses for a photo at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso' win top awards 20.09.2021

Heartwarming comedy "Ted Lasso" and British royal drama "The Crown" scooped up the top honors at the 73rd Emmys. After going remote in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year's show was back with in-person glitz and glam.

9.9.2021, Bildkombination von 4 Schauspielern: Rege-Jean Page (Chris Chew/UPI Photo/imago), MJ Rodriguez(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for H&M), Michaela Coel )John Phillips/Getty Images), Bowen Yang (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance)

The Emmys: Inclusive but not inclusive enough 17.09.2021

The leading television awards are due to be announced this weekend at a grand ceremony in Los Angeles. The big question is: How diverse will the slate of winners be?

ARCHIV - 21.11.2016, USA, New York: Die Trophäe des International Emmy Awards wird bei der 44. Verleihung hochgehoben. Mit zwei Nominierungen geht Deutschland am 23.11.2020 in die diesjährige Verleihung der International Emmys. (zu dpa International Emmys werden verliehen - Deutschland zweimal nominiert) Foto: Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

And the Emmy goes to ... streaming giants 14.07.2021

HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.