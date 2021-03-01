Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity
Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.
Outstanding drama series: 'The Crown'
"The Crown," which follows the life of England's Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the most popular series worldwide — as well as the most expensive Netflix series of all time. It became so influential that the British royal family has even pointed out the differences between the cinematic portrayal and real events. A fifth season is currently in the works.
Outstanding comedy: 'Ted Lasso'
US football coach Ted Lasso becomes the coach of a moderately successful English Premier League team soccer team, although he has no experience with the sport. Throughout the series, the American has to prove himself in the motherland of European soccer and win over skeptical players and fans. Apple TV+ series offers a feel-good comedy that plays with cultural differences.
Best limited series: 'The Queen's Gambit'
Beth Harmon wants to become a world champion in a male dominated chess world of the 1950s. Growing up in an orphanage, she struggles with addiction to a mysterious pill, which creates problems while intensifying her obsession with the game. The Netflix miniseries was one of the streaming provider's biggest successes in 2020.
Best actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman in 'The Crown'
Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been playing Queen Elizabeth II since the third season of "The Crown." At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the British star was both delighted and surprised to receive the award for best leading actress in a drama series.
Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown'
Colman wasn't the only person involved with "The Crown" to win big this year: Josh O'Connor shines as Prince Charles in the series. His talent was rewarded with the Emmy for best leading actor in a drama. The British up-and-coming star has also appeared in "Peaky Blinders," "God's Own Country" and the BBC miniseries "Les Misérables."
Best actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart in 'Hacks'
Jean Smart, star of the HBO series "Hacks," took home the award for best comedy lead actress. Rife with black humor, the HBO series focuses on the story between an ageing Las Vegas diva and a young comedy writer.
Best actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for best male lead in the comedy series "Ted Lasso." "This show's about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those things in my life,'' he said while accepting the award.
The biggest loser: Diversity
The 12 acting Emmys for leading and supporting acting this year all went to white people, thus the sign of more equal rights for minorities that many had hoped for
failed to materialize. Some exceptions were Debbie Allen who won the Governor's Award for her work with marginalized youths, and actor Michaela Coel who won for best screenplay in a miniseries ("I May Destroy You").
Outstanding drama series: 'The Crown'
"The Crown," which follows the life of England's Queen Elizabeth II, is one of the most popular series worldwide — as well as the most expensive Netflix series of all time. It became so influential that the British royal family has even pointed out the differences between the cinematic portrayal and real events. A fifth season is currently in the works.
Outstanding comedy: 'Ted Lasso'
US football coach Ted Lasso becomes the coach of a moderately successful English Premier League team soccer team, although he has no experience with the sport. Throughout the series, the American has to prove himself in the motherland of European soccer and win over skeptical players and fans. Apple TV+ series offers a feel-good comedy that plays with cultural differences.
Best limited series: 'The Queen's Gambit'
Beth Harmon wants to become a world champion in a male dominated chess world of the 1950s. Growing up in an orphanage, she struggles with addiction to a mysterious pill, which creates problems while intensifying her obsession with the game. The Netflix miniseries was one of the streaming provider's biggest successes in 2020.
Best actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman in 'The Crown'
Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been playing Queen Elizabeth II since the third season of "The Crown." At the 73rd Emmy Awards, the British star was both delighted and surprised to receive the award for best leading actress in a drama series.
Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown'
Colman wasn't the only person involved with "The Crown" to win big this year: Josh O'Connor shines as Prince Charles in the series. His talent was rewarded with the Emmy for best leading actor in a drama. The British up-and-coming star has also appeared in "Peaky Blinders," "God's Own Country" and the BBC miniseries "Les Misérables."
Best actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart in 'Hacks'
Jean Smart, star of the HBO series "Hacks," took home the award for best comedy lead actress. Rife with black humor, the HBO series focuses on the story between an ageing Las Vegas diva and a young comedy writer.
Best actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for best male lead in the comedy series "Ted Lasso." "This show's about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn't be here without those things in my life,'' he said while accepting the award.
The biggest loser: Diversity
The 12 acting Emmys for leading and supporting acting this year all went to white people, thus the sign of more equal rights for minorities that many had hoped for
failed to materialize. Some exceptions were Debbie Allen who won the Governor's Award for her work with marginalized youths, and actor Michaela Coel who won for best screenplay in a miniseries ("I May Destroy You").