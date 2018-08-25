Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president

Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath of office following an election victory that was disputed by the main opposition. He has held the post since November following the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated as Zimbabwe's president in his own right on Sunday, days after the Constitutional Court dismissed the main opposition's claim that his July 30 election win was rigged.
Mnangagwa previously held a series of cabinet portfolios under Robert Mugabe's presidency. He went on to replace Mugabe nine months ago, after the strongman resigned under military pressure.
Read more: Zimbabwe court upholds presidential election results
How the ceremony unfolded
Read more: Zimbabweans hope for economic recovery ahead of court ruling on election outcome
Opposition leader defiant
Chamisa, Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, rejected the court ruling, and ahead of Sunday's inauguration described it as "false". He promised to step up peaceful protests against Mnangagwa's rule.
US election observers reacted to Friday's court ruling by calling on "all sides to rely on peaceful expression and to avoid acts or threats of retribution against political rivals."
Religious leader, Andrew Wutawunashe, who gave the blessing before the oath of office, appealed to US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe and its leader.
"We are saying to you ... we have at last found a man who can make our small nation a great nation. Please help him."
Read more: Zimbabwe: Deadly clashes erupt over election 'results manipulation'
Much to attend to: Mnangagwa, who is backed by the country's military, now faces the mammoth task of rebuilding an economy that remains in a depression after years of mismanagement and hyperinflation. Deadly protests following the July election demonstrate the urgent need to unite a nation that had hoped that the post-Mugabe era would deliver change.
Election violence and arrests
Despite the opposition claiming election fraud, Western election observers noted few issues around the peaceful vote. But they did express concern about "excessive use of force" two days later, when six people were killed as the military swept into the capital to disperse protests. Several opposition supporters were arrested in the days after the vote.
mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)
The move comes amid ongoing uncertainty following the country's July 30 vote. Though initially peaceful, the election was quickly challenged. Vote count delays and a government crackdown have raised concerns. (10.08.2018)
Almost a week after elections, Zimbabweans have begun mourning the dead and praying for peace as they brace themselves for more political wrangling in the week to come. (05.08.2018)
Whoever is awarded the mandate to govern Zimbabwe by the court hearing the opposition's legal challenge to the ruling party's election victory faces the daunting task of turning a crippled economy around. (22.08.2018)
Deaths were reported in Zimbabwe after soldiers opened fire at protesters in the capital. President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged "peace" as his rivals blamed the government of tampering with election results. (01.08.2018)
Zimbabwe's electoral commission has declared Emmerson Mnangagwa president with 50.8 percent of the vote. Calling the results "fake," opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa has vowed to launch a legal challenge. (03.08.2018)