Macron rolls the dice on his political future

PoliticsFranceMacron rolls the dice on his political futurePoliticsFranceJack Parrock in Paris06/10/2024June 10, 2024The French president's decision to call a snap national vote after a big defeat in the European elections is a gamble. Another strong showing for the far right could see the centrist president having to govern with a far-right prime minister.