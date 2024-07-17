You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Lebanon
Ukraine
NATO
Jack Parrock
Skip next section Featured stories by Jack Parrock
Featured stories by Jack Parrock
Belgium in talks with Germany's Audi to save carmaking jobs
The German carmaker plans to close its Brussels plant due to a global decline in demand for high-end electric cars.
Business
07/17/2024
July 17, 2024
02:16 min
EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa
The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human Rights
05/30/2024
May 30, 2024
02:38 min
Will the issue of migration decide the EU elections?
Migration is a major topic for many of the campaigning parties. But does it receive the same attention from voters?
Politics
05/28/2024
May 28, 2024
02:49 min
Skip next section Stories by Jack Parrock
Stories by Jack Parrock
Where does Julian Assange go from here?
Where does Julian Assange go from here?
WikiLeaks founder's first public speech since his release signals return to the international spotlight.
Press Freedom
10/01/2024
October 1, 2024
How the new EU commissioners are picked
How the new EU commissioners are picked
The EU team of commissioners is made up of 27 commissioners, one from each member state.
Politics
09/17/2024
September 17, 2024
01:49 min
New abortion law in Poland rejected
New abortion law in Poland rejected
Poland's abortion laws are among the strictest in Europe. Many were hoping for a reform.
Society
07/25/2024
July 25, 2024
04:35 min
Will von der Leyen remain EU Commission President?
Will von der Leyen remain EU Commission President?
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces a vote that will decide if she gets a second term.
Politics
07/18/2024
July 18, 2024
01:34 min
ICC convicts jihadist leader for gender-based crimes in Mali
ICC convicts jihadist leader for gender-based crimes in Mali
An Islamist militia leader has been convicted of crimes against humanity including rape and persecution in Mali in 2012
Law and Justice
06/26/2024
June 26, 2024
01:35 min
Rio Tinto promises 'radical transparency' in Serbia mine
Rio Tinto promises 'radical transparency' in Serbia mine
Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto is campaigning to restart its mining of lithium in Serbia amidst major opposition.
Politics
06/25/2024
June 25, 2024
Show more stories
Go to homepage