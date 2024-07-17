  1. Skip to content
Audi-Werk in Brüssel

Belgium in talks with Germany's Audi to save carmaking jobs

The German carmaker plans to close its Brussels plant due to a global decline in demand for high-end electric cars.
BusinessJuly 17, 202402:16 min
The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
View of an Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passing near a tourist boat

Will the issue of migration decide the EU elections?

Migration is a major topic for many of the campaigning parties. But does it receive the same attention from voters?
PoliticsMay 28, 202402:49 min
Skip next section Stories by Jack Parrock

Stories by Jack Parrock

Julian Assange holds up a piece of paper while standing next to his wife Stella at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

Where does Julian Assange go from here?

Where does Julian Assange go from here?

WikiLeaks founder's first public speech since his release signals return to the international spotlight.
Press FreedomOctober 1, 2024
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she stands at a podium.

How the new EU commissioners are picked

How the new EU commissioners are picked

The EU team of commissioners is made up of 27 commissioners, one from each member state.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202401:49 min
Polen Demo für liberaleres Abtreibungsgesetz

New abortion law in Poland rejected

New abortion law in Poland rejected

Poland's abortion laws are among the strictest in Europe. Many were hoping for a reform.
SocietyJuly 25, 202404:35 min
EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen

Will von der Leyen remain EU Commission President?

Will von der Leyen remain EU Commission President?

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces a vote that will decide if she gets a second term.
PoliticsJuly 18, 202401:34 min
On the picture, the President in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen before the trial of the Malian Muslim militant Al-Hassan

ICC convicts jihadist leader for gender-based crimes in Mali

ICC convicts jihadist leader for gender-based crimes in Mali

An Islamist militia leader has been convicted of crimes against humanity including rape and persecution in Mali in 2012
Law and JusticeJune 26, 202401:35 min
Shopwindow with Rio Tinto company name

Rio Tinto promises 'radical transparency' in Serbia mine

Rio Tinto promises 'radical transparency' in Serbia mine

Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto is campaigning to restart its mining of lithium in Serbia amidst major opposition.
PoliticsJune 25, 2024
