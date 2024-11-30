Parliamentary elections – will Romania shift right again?

PoliticsRomaniaParliamentary elections – will Romania shift right again?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRomaniaJack Parrock11/30/2024November 30, 2024A week after the unexpected victory by a far-right candidate in the presidential election, Romania is getting ready for a parliamentary ballot on Sunday. Was last week’s result just an anomaly or will the country veer further to the right?https://p.dw.com/p/4nbdzAdvertisement