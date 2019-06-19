Emiliano Sala plane crash: UK investigators publish final report

British aviation investigators said the plane carrying late Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala crashed after the pilot lost control while attempting to avoid bad weather.
In January 2019, Sala, then 28, was on his way from Nantes Airport in France to the southern Welsh city of Cardiff when the single-propeller PA 46 Malibu light aircraft he was on crashed 22 nautical miles (40.7 kilometers) in the British Channel northwest of Guernsey island. Both he and the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, were killed in the crash.
The Argentinian forward had just completed a 15 million pound (€17 million, $19 million) move to Cardiff City Football Club from French side Nantes. He had returned to France to collect his belongings before returning to the UK.
Sudden maneuver
In its final report published on Friday, The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pilot lost control of the aircraft during a manually-flown turn." The report said the turn was "probably initiated to remain in or regain Visual Meteorological Conditions." The AAIB found that the plane was traveling "at an airspeed significantly in excess of its design maneuvering speed." Its investigation also found that the pilot was "probablyaffected by carbon monoxide poisoning."
The report pointed out that the flight "was not conducting in accordance with safety standards applicable to commercial operations." The flight was also being operated at night and in poor weather conditions and the pilot had no training in night flying and no recent practice in instrument flying.
"Neither the pilot nor the aircraft had the required licenses or permissions to operate commercially," the report said.
The investigation also found that the plane did not have a carbon monoxide detector with an active warning, one that would have alerted the pilot of the toxic gas in time for him to adjust. The report also said that "In-service inspections of exhaust systems do not eliminate the risk of (carbon monoxide) poisoning."
Manslaughter charges dropped
The report comes two days after British police dropped manslaughter charges against a 64-year-old man.
The man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unspecified unlawful act last June, but was released was released pending an investigation. But police said on Wednesday that it would not take further action against the man.
Sala's death prompted an outpouring of emotion from the footballing world. The incident was also mired in controversy as Nantes and Cardiff City haggled over whether the transfer fee should indeed be paid.
European aviation disasters of the 21st century: Germanwings Airbus A320
A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the French Alps on March 24, 2015 during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. A co-pilot with mental problems intentionally crashed the plane.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
Rebels in eastern Ukraine were accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, 193 of them Dutch. A Dutch investigation found pro-Russian rebels shot the plane down with a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from separatist territory in eastern Ukraine.
Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed
A Polish air force plane carrying President Lech Kaczynski crashed near the Russian airport of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. A Russian and Polish investigation found pilot error during landing in thick fog caused the crash that killed more than 90 people. Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured), the twin brother of Lech and leader of the ruling PiS, has suggested the crash was a political assassination.
Air France Flight 447
An Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board. It took nearly two years for the black box (pictured) to be recovered from the bottom of the ocean. The investigation found a combination of technical and pilot error caused the crash.
Spanair Flight 5022
A Spanair MD-82 plane crashed after take-off from Madrid airport on August 20, 2008, killing 154 people. Amazingly, 18 people survived the crash and subsequent fire. The crash was caused by an improper flap and slat configuration and a failure of the pilots to follow a pre-flight checklist.
Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612
A Russian passenger plane operated by Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise crashed near the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on August 22, 2006, killing all 170 people aboard. The plane was flying from St. Petersburg to the Black Sea resort of Anapa.
Helios Airways Flight 522
A Helios Airways flight from Cyprus crashed on August 14, 2005 near its destination Athens, killing all 121 on board. The crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization that immobilized the crew. The plane flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed.
Überlingen mid-air collision
On the night of July 1, 2002, a DHL cargo plane flying near the southern German town of Überlingen struck a Russian passenger jet carrying mostly schoolchildren to Barcelona, Spain. The two men aboard the DHL plane and all 69 passengers and crew on Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937 perished. Swiss air traffic control firm Skyguide was found to be at fault for the tragedy.
SAS Flight 686
On October 8, 2001 a Scandinavian Airlines MD-87 airliner collided with a small Cessna on take-off from Milan's Linate Airport. All 114 people on the SAS and Cessna aircraft were killed, as were four people on the ground. The accident happened in thick fog. The SAS plane crashed into a hangar.
Air France Concorde Flight
On July 25, 2000 an Air France Concorde flight from Paris to New York crashed two minutes after take-off, killing 109 people on board and four people on the ground. The crash was caused by the Concorde running over a piece of debris on the runway, which sent tire debris into part of the fuel tank that burst into flames.