 Emiliano Sala plane crash: UK investigators publish final report | News | DW | 13.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Emiliano Sala plane crash: UK investigators publish final report

Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala died last year when a plane he was on crashed in the English Channel. UK investigators have released its final report into what caused the plane to crash.

Emiliano Sala (picture-alliance/AFP/J.-F. Monier)

British aviation investigators said the plane carrying late Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala crashed after the pilot lost control while attempting to avoid bad weather.

In January 2019, Sala, then 28, was on his way from Nantes Airport in France to the southern Welsh city of Cardiff when the single-propeller PA 46 Malibu light aircraft he was on crashed 22 nautical miles (40.7 kilometers) in the British Channel northwest of Guernsey island. Both he and the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, were killed in the crash.

The Argentinian forward had just completed a 15 million pound (€17 million, $19 million) move to Cardiff City Football Club from French side Nantes. He had returned to France to collect his belongings before returning to the UK.

Sudden maneuver

In its final report published on Friday, The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pilot lost control of the aircraft during a manually-flown turn." The report said the turn was "probably initiated to remain in or regain Visual Meteorological Conditions." The AAIB found that the plane was traveling "at an airspeed significantly in excess of its design maneuvering speed." Its investigation also found that the pilot was "probablyaffected by carbon monoxide poisoning."

The report pointed out that the flight "was not conducting in accordance with safety standards applicable to commercial operations." The flight was also being operated at night and in poor weather conditions and the pilot had no training in night flying and no recent practice in instrument flying.

"Neither the pilot nor the aircraft had the required licenses or permissions to operate commercially," the report said.

The investigation also found that the plane did not have a carbon monoxide detector with an active warning, one that would have alerted the pilot of the toxic gas in time for him to adjust. The report also said that "In-service inspections of exhaust systems do not eliminate the risk of (carbon monoxide) poisoning."

Manslaughter charges dropped

The report comes two days after British police dropped manslaughter charges against a 64-year-old man. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unspecified unlawful act last June, but was released was released pending an investigation. But police said on Wednesday that it would not take further action against the man.

Sala's death prompted an outpouring of emotion from the footballing world. The incident was also mired in controversy as Nantes and Cardiff City haggled over whether the transfer fee should indeed be paid. 

  • Germanwings crash (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    European aviation disasters of the 21st century: Germanwings Airbus A320

    A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the French Alps on March 24, 2015 during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. A co-pilot with mental problems intentionally crashed the plane.

  • Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

    Rebels in eastern Ukraine were accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, 193 of them Dutch. A Dutch investigation found pro-Russian rebels shot the plane down with a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from separatist territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kaminski)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed

    A Polish air force plane carrying President Lech Kaczynski crashed near the Russian airport of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. A Russian and Polish investigation found pilot error during landing in thick fog caused the crash that killed more than 90 people. Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured), the twin brother of Lech and leader of the ruling PiS, has suggested the crash was a political assassination.

  • Air France Flight 447 (picture alliance / dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Flight 447

    An Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board. It took nearly two years for the black box (pictured) to be recovered from the bottom of the ocean. The investigation found a combination of technical and pilot error caused the crash.

  • Das Wrack des abgestürzten Flugzeug der Spanair (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Spanair Flight 5022

    A Spanair MD-82 plane crashed after take-off from Madrid airport on August 20, 2008, killing 154 people. Amazingly, 18 people survived the crash and subsequent fire. The crash was caused by an improper flap and slat configuration and a failure of the pilots to follow a pre-flight checklist.

  • Ukraine plane crash (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612

    A Russian passenger plane operated by Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise crashed near the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on August 22, 2006, killing all 170 people aboard. The plane was flying from St. Petersburg to the Black Sea resort of Anapa.

  • Griechenland Flugzeugabsturz Zypern Helios Fluggesellschaft Trümmer, Wrackteile (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Helios Airways Flight 522

    A Helios Airways flight from Cyprus crashed on August 14, 2005 near its destination Athens, killing all 121 on board. The crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization that immobilized the crew. The plane flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

  • Archivbild: Überlingen am Bodensee | Flugzeugunglück: Tupolew 154 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Haid)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Überlingen mid-air collision

    On the night of July 1, 2002, a DHL cargo plane flying near the southern German town of Überlingen struck a Russian passenger jet carrying mostly schoolchildren to Barcelona, Spain. The two men aboard the DHL plane and all 69 passengers and crew on Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937 perished. Swiss air traffic control firm Skyguide was found to be at fault for the tragedy.

  • Italien 2001 in Mailand | 118 Tote bei Nebel-Kollision auf Startbahn (picture-alliance/dpa/Ansa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    SAS Flight 686

    On October 8, 2001 a Scandinavian Airlines MD-87 airliner collided with a small Cessna on take-off from Milan's Linate Airport. All 114 people on the SAS and Cessna aircraft were killed, as were four people on the ground. The accident happened in thick fog. The SAS plane crashed into a hangar.

  • Frankreich Concorde Absturz Flughafen Charles de Gaulle in Paris Flammen (AP/Toshihiko Sato)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Concorde Flight

    On July 25, 2000 an Air France Concorde flight from Paris to New York crashed two minutes after take-off, killing 109 people on board and four people on the ground. The crash was caused by the Concorde running over a piece of debris on the runway, which sent tire debris into part of the fuel tank that burst into flames.


DW recommends

Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

DW takes a look at a few of the most deadly and significant plane crashes in Europe in the 21st century. (15.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Body recovered in English Channel identified as Sala's  

Related content

Flugzeug mit Emiliano Sala an Bord verschollen

Emiliano Sala plane crash: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter 19.06.2019

A 64-year-old has been detained following police investigations into the English Channel plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. The pilot's body has never been found.

Emiliano Sala

Search ends for Emiliano Sala and missing plane 24.01.2019

The search for a plane that went missing over the English Channel while carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot was called off on Thursday. The chances of either person surviving are considered "extremely remote".

Emiliano Sala

Football star Sala exposed to high levels of deadly carbon monoxide in plane 14.08.2019

British air accident investigators have said Emiliano Sala's body had potentially deadly levels of carbon monoxide. It said the pilot of the plane that crashed was also likely exposed.

Advertisement