Elon Musk says Twitter deal is 'temporarily on hold'

Elon Musk said Friday that his plans to buy Twitter were "on hold."

The reason, he tweeted, was a probe into a "calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Twitter had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its 229 million monetizable daily

active users.

Musk has previously said one of his priorities once the deal has gone through would be to make Twitter "better than ever" by "defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...