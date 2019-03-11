 Elderly Swiss woman confesses to killing 7-year-old | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Elderly Swiss woman confesses to killing 7-year-old

A 75-year-old Swiss woman has claimed she stabbed a 7-year-old boy to death in the city of Basel. Police are still searching for a motive.

Flowers and candles lie on the footpath near where the boy was killed

A 7-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in Switzerland on Thursday, allegedly by a 75-year-old woman.

The boy was on his way home from school in the city of Basel when he was attacked. His teacher found the injured boy on the footpath and called emergency services.

Doctors were unable to revive him and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Read more: Man goes on chainsaw rampage in Schaffhausen, Switzerland

Shortly after he was stabbed, a 75-year-old woman surrendered to police and confessed to the attack.

Investigators said they were still looking into the motive.

It was unclear whether the woman knew the child. Police are seeking witnesses.

aw/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Gunmen steal 'millions' in Swiss cash van heist

Police are hunting for three men who held up an armored van near the French-Swiss border and made off with millions in cash. The suspects reportedly demanded ransom after kidnapping the daughter of a security guard. (10.02.2018)  

Man goes on chainsaw rampage in Schaffhausen, Switzerland

A forest-dwelling loner who attacked several people with a chainsaw in the city of Schaffhausen could have fled to Germany. Authorities are still searching for the suspect. (24.07.2017)  

Swiss man injures six people on train in St Gallen

Six people have been taken to hospital with burn and stab wounds after an attack on a train traveling between Buchs and Sennwald in the Swiss canton of St. Gallen. The motive for the attack is not known. (13.08.2016)  

Related content

Schweiz Baseler Fastnacht 2018 Morgenstraich

Basel Carnival - the somewhat different party 11.03.2019

Basel locals call their carnival "liebe Frau Fasnacht" (dear Lady Fasnacht). In 2017 it was given the Intangible Cultural Heritage status. It has specialties that you can't find anywhere else.

Estland Tallinn - Boris Johnson

Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor 26.01.2018

For over four decades, she was known as "the Lady from Barfüsser Church." A mummy found in Basel has just been identified — and researchers found a famous relative: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The Barfüsser mummy show preserved on a table (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/G. Kefalas)

Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor 26.01.2018

Researchers have determined the identity of mummified body found decades ago in Basel, Switzerland. They came up with a surprising find: the woman was an ancestor of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  