Elderly Swiss woman confesses to killing 7-year-old

A 75-year-old Swiss woman has claimed she stabbed a 7-year-old boy to death in the city of Basel. Police are still searching for a motive.
A 7-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in Switzerland on Thursday, allegedly by a 75-year-old woman.
The boy was on his way home from school in the city of Basel when he was attacked. His teacher found the injured boy on the footpath and called emergency services.
Doctors were unable to revive him and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Read more: Man goes on chainsaw rampage in Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Shortly after he was stabbed, a 75-year-old woman surrendered to police and confessed to the attack.
Investigators said they were still looking into the motive.
It was unclear whether the woman knew the child. Police are seeking witnesses.
aw/rc (AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Police are hunting for three men who held up an armored van near the French-Swiss border and made off with millions in cash. The suspects reportedly demanded ransom after kidnapping the daughter of a security guard. (10.02.2018)
A forest-dwelling loner who attacked several people with a chainsaw in the city of Schaffhausen could have fled to Germany. Authorities are still searching for the suspect. (24.07.2017)