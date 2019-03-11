Elderly Swiss woman confesses to killing 7-year-old

A 7-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in Switzerland on Thursday, allegedly by a 75-year-old woman.

The boy was on his way home from school in the city of Basel when he was attacked. His teacher found the injured boy on the footpath and called emergency services.

Doctors were unable to revive him and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Shortly after he was stabbed, a 75-year-old woman surrendered to police and confessed to the attack.

Investigators said they were still looking into the motive.

It was unclear whether the woman knew the child. Police are seeking witnesses.

