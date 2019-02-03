El Salvador: Anti-corruption outsider Nayib Bukele leads in presidential election

Former mayor Nayib Bukele was leading the polls in El Salvador's presidential election on Sunday, the electoral tribunal said.

With just over two-thirds of the ballots counted, Bukele, a businessman who is campaigning as an anti-corruption outsider, had 52.9 percent of the votes.

His biggest challenger, 42-year-old supermarket magnate Carlos Callejas of the Nationalist Republican Alliance, was in second with 32.3 percent, while even farther back were former Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and a minor party candidate.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bukele, declared he had won the presidency outright by securing a majority of the votes in Sunday's first-round ballot.

"Today we won the first round and we made history," Bukele, 37, said in a victory speech to cheering supporters. "We’ve turned the page on power."

All four candidates vowed to end corruption, stamp out gang violence and create more jobs, with cracking down on crime at the top of the agenda.

Bukele, a 37-year-old former mayor of San Salvador, is the conservative Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) party candidate, and if he wins it will end almost 30 years of a two-party system.

Since the end of its bloody civil war in 1992, El Salvador has been governed by either the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and its rival, conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

"The two groups that created the war still want to keep governing, and what's more, they're corrupt," Bukele told reporters after voting in the capital.

Bukele made his political debut in 2012 as a small-town mayor with the current-ruling FMLN and won election in the capital three years later, automatically making him a potential presidential contender.

