 Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near Pyramids | News | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near Pyramids

A roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the Pyramids of Giza, south of Cairo, killing two people. It was the first attack to target foreign visitors in almost two years.

07.2016 Breaking News English

At least two people were killed and 12 others wounded on Friday when a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids, Egyptian security officials said.

The Agence France-Presse news agency cited an interior ministry statement as saying the bus was carrying tourists from Vietnam and that the deceased and ten of the injured were Vietnamese. Two others were Egyptian — a travel
agency representative and the driver of the bus.

The statement said the homemade device exploded at 6:15 p.m. local time (1645 UTC) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian, were also wounded.

The improvised explosive device was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in the Haram district near the Giza Pyramids, the ministry's statement added.

Security services were immediately dispatched to the area and have opened an investigation into the explosion.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

mm/rt (AFP, AP, DPA)

Related content

Ägypten Sakkara Entdeckung 4400 Jahre altes Grabmal

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered 23.12.2018

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Kairo Ägypten

German and US NGO workers acquitted in Egypt 20.12.2018

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation has ended its seven-year legal battle in Cairo. While Egypt has begun rehabilitating social charities, human rights and pro-democracy groups are still under draconian restrictions.

Ägypten Sakkara Entdeckung 4400 Jahre altes Grabmal

Egypt unearths tomb of Fifth Dynasty priest Wahtye in Saqqara 15.12.2018

The hieroglyphs and statues in the tomb of royal purification priest Wahtye are almost intact despite being 4,400 years old. Walls decorated with colorful scenes show the owner of the tomb with his family.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 