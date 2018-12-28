Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near Pyramids

At least two people were killed and 12 others wounded on Friday when a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids, Egyptian security officials said.

The Agence France-Presse news agency cited an interior ministry statement as saying the bus was carrying tourists from Vietnam and that the deceased and ten of the injured were Vietnamese. Two others were Egyptian — a travel

agency representative and the driver of the bus.

The statement said the homemade device exploded at 6:15 p.m. local time (1645 UTC) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian, were also wounded.

The improvised explosive device was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in the Haram district near the Giza Pyramids, the ministry's statement added.

Security services were immediately dispatched to the area and have opened an investigation into the explosion.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

