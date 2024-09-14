  1. Skip to content
Egypt: Fatal passenger train collision in Nile Delta

September 14, 2024

At least two people have been killed and more have been injured in a train crash in the city of Zagazig to the north of Cairo in Egypt.

People surround a passenger train which collided with another in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Zagazig, the provincial capital of Sharqiya province, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Two passenger trains collided in Zagazig in the Nile Delta, some 80 kilometers north of CairoImage: AP/picture alliance

At least two people have been killed and some 29 wounded after two passenger trains collided in Egypt.

The crash happened in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province, the country's railway authority said in a statement. 

Egypt's Health Ministry said the injured were taken to hospitals and "rescue operations are ongoing."

The railway authority said in the statement that one of the trains was heading from Zagazig city to Ismailia city, while the other was on its way from Mansoura city to Zagazig city.

Zagazig is in the Nile Delta, some 80 kilometers (around 50 miles) north of the capital Cairo.

Egypt has been working for years to develop the transportation network, modernize trains and develop railway lines.

