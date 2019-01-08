 Egg image cracks Kylie Jenner′s most-liked Instagram post record | News | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egg image cracks Kylie Jenner's most-liked Instagram post record

A picture of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram, knocking a post by model Kyle Jenner from the top spot. The account world_record_egg called for "Egg Soldiers" to work together to set a new world record.

The most-liked Instagram post, a picture of an egg, in seen on a laptop (Imago/R. Wölk)

A stock image of a simple brown egg had gathered more than 30 million likes (as of 17:13 CET on January 14) on the social media platform, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when celebrity model Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.

The egg was posted on January 4 by Instagram user Egg Gang, under the handle world_record_egg, with the aim of taking over Jenner's record and making it the most-liked post on Instagram.

Read more: Digital Warriors - Women Changing the World

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the post's caption read.

Jenner responds

Jenner responded to her defeat, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: "Take that little egg."

Egg Gang's victory has already seen a number of similarly named accounts trying to take advantage of its success, including world.record.egg.official and world_record_eqq.

Read more: No-kill chicken eggs go on sale in Germany

Another user sought to surf off the egg's success by posting a stock photo of a chicken, describing it as the mother of the egg. In this instance, we can clearly state that it was the egg which came first. 

It is not the first time a social media user has tried to use an overly mundane image to gather masses of likes.

In 2017, the Twitter account Half An Onion posted a photo of half an onion in a ziplock bag in an attempt to gain more followers than US President Donald Trump, but has so far only reached 635,000.

law/msh (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Digital Warriors - Women Changing the World

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media can drive social change or even spark revolutions. Women around the world are using the Internet as a weapon in their struggle for equal rights. (04.10.2018)  

No-kill chicken eggs go on sale in Germany

Every year in Germany 45 million male chicks are shredded or gassed to death because they don't produce eggs. Now eggs produced using a new method that isn't so brutal are in supermarkets. (08.11.2018)  

Can Instagram fashionistas help save the planet?

Fast fashion churns environmental destruction as fast as seasonal trends. So how does sustainability become trendy? As anything does in 2018: on Instagram, one fashion blogger tells DW. (17.09.2018)  

Related content

Brasilien Präsidentschaftswahlen Reaktionen

Brazil's Bolsonaro stages social media soap opera 11.01.2019

The Bolsonaro family use social media to present their life as a reality soap opera. Their carefully crafted, highly-watched presidential telenovela is setting the narrative and circumventing traditional media.

Deutschland, Berlin: Robert Habeck Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen

German Green Party chief Robert Habeck quits Twitter after data hack 07.01.2019

Robert Habeck says he is deleting his Twitter account in reaction to a massive data breach affecting leading German politicians and journalists. The platform, he argued, is full of malice and hatred.

Frankreich Polizei und Gelbwesten

France's 'yellow vests' and the Russian trolls that encourage them 15.12.2018

Russian social media trolls reportedly helped stoke the 'yellow vest' protests — France's largest demonstrations in years. DW talked to social media experts to find out more.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 