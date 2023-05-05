  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Ed Sheeran speaking outside court in Manhattan
Ed Sheeran said the outcome was a win for creative freedomImage: ALEXI J. ROSENFELD/AFP/Getty Images
MusicUnited States of America

Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye, US jury finds

1 hour ago

The British singer spent days testifying in court with his guitar, playing demos to argue that his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not unlawfully copy the intellectual property of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qvc9

A federal jury in New York concluded on Thursday that Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye's classic 1973 song "Let's Get It On."

The civil lawsuit was filed by the heirs of Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend, who alleged that harmonic progressions and rhythmic elements of Sheeran's song were lifted without permission. They sought a share of the profits from Sheeran's hit

"It is devastating and also insulting to be accused of stealing other people's songs when we put so much into our livelihoods," Sheeran told reporters outside the court in Manhattan.

"I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."

What was the case about?

Lawyers for Gaye's estate argued that "Thinking Out Loud" had so many similarities to "Let's Get It On" that it violated the song's copyright protection.

They pointed to a video of a concert in Switzerland where Sheeran can be heard singing both songs on stage, and said this footage was "smoking gun" proof that he stole the tune.

Sheeran, who co-wrote "Thinking Out Loud" with singer-songwriter Amy Wadge, spent days testifying in court with his guitar with him.

He played demos for the court to argue that the 1-3-4-5 chord progression in question was a basic building block of pop music that cannot be owned, "in the same way nobody owns the color blue."

Sheeran claims victory for 'creative freedom'

In 2015, Gaye's family — who were not involved in the "Thinking Out Loud" case — successfully sued artists Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over similarities between the song "Blurred Lines" and Gaye's "Got to Give it Up."

Last year, Sheeran won a copyright battle in the United Kingdom over his 2017 song "Shape of You."

"If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters," Sheeran said after his victory on Thursday.

Kathryn Townsend Griffen, the daughter of the "Let's Get It On" co-writer who brought the lawsuit against Sheeran, said the case was not personal.

"I did what I had to do to protect my father's intellectual property," she said after the verdict. "I'm very proud of my father and his work and me doing what I have to do."

zc/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye in a combined photo

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music

Ed Sheeran has been accused of copying Marvin Gaye's 1973 R&B hit "Let's Get It On." Here are other high-profile cases of alleged plagiarism.
CultureApril 25, 20239 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian service members drive a military vehicle along a street before a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow

Ukraine updates: Russia ups security after 'drone attack'

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Nature and Environment6 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Indian wrestlers Sangita Phogat (C), Vinesh Phogat (R) along with Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal (L) take part in an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

protesters stand on the edge of a coal mine

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A crown on purple velvet.

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Culture14 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Symbolbild Fehlgeburt

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Society11 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage