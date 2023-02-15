  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

21 minutes ago

A lot of water, energy and raw materials go into producing items for everyday consumption. To protect the Earth's limited resources, we need to use more sustainable substitutes and more recycled materials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NY6o
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Eco India 226 I Kosmetik

The truth about cosmetics

If you don’t want to use petroleum products on your face and body, you should avoid most cosmetics.
Science25 minutes ago07:26 min
Eco India 226 I Napkin

Biodegradable sanitary napkins

A new sanitary napkin invented in India contains no plastic and degrades completely in just 15 days.
Nature and Environment27 minutes ago05:49 min
Eco India 226 I Shoes

Sustainable shoes from India

Some Indian brands produce more sustainable shoes using recycled materials.
Nature and Environment28 minutes ago05:17 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. The show features compelling subjects in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social themes.

Go to show Eco India
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Miners from Zonguldak are seen during search and rescue work

Turkey quake: 'People were killed under state supervision'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Business14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of young people holds up a sign which reads: Fridays for Future, Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Climate21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Almuth Schult in action for Germany

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

SoccerFebruary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage