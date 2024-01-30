Empowering women in rural Uganda

Nature and EnvironmentUgandaEmpowering women in rural UgandaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUganda01/30/2024January 30, 2024Jamlia Mayanja is an award-winning social entrepreneur committed to empowering women in Uganda. She's developed a solar-powered bag designed to make it easier for girls to go to school each day, and still do their studies when the sun goes down.https://p.dw.com/p/4bgvEAdvertisement