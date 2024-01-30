  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Empowering women in rural Uganda

January 30, 2024

Jamlia Mayanja is an award-winning social entrepreneur committed to empowering women in Uganda. She's developed a solar-powered bag designed to make it easier for girls to go to school each day, and still do their studies when the sun goes down.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bgvE
